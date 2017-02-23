Kylie Jenner Accused Of ‘Lying’ About Alleged Plastic Surgery

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash after being accusing of having plastic surgery and “lying” about her alleged cosmetic procedures.

Kylie had fans in an uproar over her recent Instagram uploads this week, which caused a slew of social media users to allege that Jenner is possibly lying about having a boob job and butt implants. Some also slammed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as “fake.”

The latest plastic surgery allegations began to swirl around the teenager after she took to Instagram to post a shot of herself wearing a white crop top to Instagram on February 21, which once again sparked allegations Kylie allegedly had a boob job and is lying about the procedure.

“How can Kylie legit act like she ain’t got a boob job, it’s equivalent to if I told everyone I’m 6 feet tall,” @jesslynhewett tweeted, accusing Jenner of having plastic surgery, while @lynseyboss wrote on the 140-character site of Jenner amid the allegations, “If Kylie didn’t get a boob job then I’m the friggen Easter Bunny.”

“I hate how Kylie tries to lie about her having a butt/boob job,” @aqualoverr added, also accusing Jenner of potentially having boob and butt implants and lying about the procedures, while @desishae5 wrote, “We all know everything about [Kylie] is fake… it’s actually all the Kardashian/Jenner bunch, except for [Kendall].”

The Daily Mail reported that fans also commented on Kylie’s snap by telling her that she has “nice implants” while another called Kim’s younger sister “plastic.” However, Jenner has never confirmed having plastic surgery and has repeatedly denied going under the knife to alter her appearance in the past.

Jenner has repeatedly denied the plastic surgery allegations that constantly swarm around the 19-year-old, as E! News reported back in October that Kylie blamed her changing body shape on gaining weight after she was hit with accusations she may have gotten both boob and butt implants as well as surgery on her face last year.

Kylie hit back at fans alleging she’d had plastic surgery including a boob job and then lied about procedures on her app, telling fans that her changing looks were actually due to her recent 16-pound weight gain and not because she had visited a plastic surgeon.

“No a** implants,” Kylie Jenner clarified during the candid interview made available via her official app.

“You know, I used to be 120. I told everyone, ‘I’m like I’m 120,'” Jenner said, stating in the interview last year that her weight is now closer to 136 pounds, which is why she looks so drastically different.

Kylie also hit back at accusations she got plastic surgery on her face in the candid interview for her official Kylie app, admitting that people have been accusing her of undergoing cosmetic surgeries and then lying about it for years.

“No I didn’t,” Kylie said when asked if she went under the knife to alter her face.

“People started saying that rumor when I was 16,” Jenner continued, claiming that there’s no way her mom Kris Jenner would allow her to get plastic surgery so young.

“You think Kris would really, at 16-years-old, let me cheek and jaw reconstructive surgery? Nah!” Jenner hit back after fans accused the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star of altering her facial features with various procedures.

But Jenner isn’t the only member of the Kardashian clan who’s being accused of going under the knife and not being truthful about her supposed procedures.

Kylie’s latest round of plastic surgery accusations come just days after her big sister Kim Kardashian was hit with similar accusations from fans after the reality star posted on social media last week that she was visiting a surgeon’s office.

Just like Kylie, Kim has always denied having plastic surgery, but a source told Radar Online that Kardashian supposedly “can’t stop” getting procedures done despite husband Kanye West reportedly pleading with her to stop.

But while Jenner’s sister has always denied the plastic surgery allegations in the past, a Kardashian source claimed that Kim has now allegedly had so much work done that she “can’t deny it anymore.”

“Even though everyone is telling her she is starting to not look like herself, Kim thinks that the more plastic she looks the better,” the Jenner family insider said of Kardashian’s alleged cosmetic surgery.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]