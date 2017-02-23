Abby Lee Miller: Sentencing Of ‘Dance Moms’ Star Delayed, Rumors Of New Season

With a mere 24 hours remaining before the courts were to decide Abby Lee Miller’s sentencing as part of her guilty plea, Judge Flowers Conti pushed the date of the Dance Moms star’s hearing, reported Deadline Hollywood. The U.S. Attorney’s office has asked for a continuance in the case.

The motion sent by U.S. Attorney Greg Melucci stated that “the government respectfully requests the continued sentencing hearing be moved to the earliest available date and time convenient for the court.” The lawyers handling the case of Abby Lee Miller consented to the request.

The courts stated, “The sentencing scheduled for February 24 is canceled.” It went on to say that “the sentencing will be rescheduled by further order of the court.”

The courts have not, at this time, given any clue toward a prospective date.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, recent court documents show that prior to the expected date of Abby Lee Miller’s sentencing, she requested judicial consent to travel for her reality TV show, Dance Moms. The documents listed London and Newcastle, England. In the request to the courts, Miller’s lawyers pointed out that she had made frequent international trips since she was indicted in 2015. Less than 10 days prior to her anticipated sentencing, Miller was granted international travel benefits from the courts. Expecting to be in court for her sentencing on Friday, Miller returned home from the U.K.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller on Pending Fraud Case Sentencing: 'Maybe I Need a Few Months' Vacation' pic.twitter.com/p0NzFyUOrq — Lana Risker (@LanaRisker) February 11, 2017

Abby Lee Miller’s lawyers were hoping for a light sentence this month. Her sentencing memo claimed that Miller’s sudden climb to fame is to blame. Miller allegedly hid more than $755,000 in earnings from her show Dance Stars on Lifetime from the courts when she filed for bankruptcy.

“Ms. Miller was overwhelmed and under-equipped, and this led to her failure to respect the bankruptcy process. Her engagement of lawyers, accountants, and other professionals was haphazard, episodic, and at times, counter-productive. In addition to the consequences she is facing through this sentencing, Ms. Miller has suffered the consequence of a very public humiliation through obsessive media attention to these proceedings. However, in the aftermath of her indictment, Ms. Miller has surrounded herself with professionals, including legal counsel, accountants, and other specialists to ensure that she will not recreate the circumstances that led to this sentencing.”

If Abby Lee Miller is found guilty, Miller could potentially be sentenced to five years in prison, as well as $5 million in fines. Deadline Hollywood reported that the Dance Moms star was indicted by a Pittsburg grand jury in 2015 on 20 counts of fraud. U.S. Attorney David J. Hickton announced the indictment by stating that “criminal prosecution is appropriate when debtors corrupt the bankruptcy process through deceit and lies before the court.”

Due to the delay in sentencing, it is still unknown when, if at all, Miller will spend any time behind bars. If this does happen, the Lifetime television series Dance Stars will be left without a coach. It has been rumored that Gianna Martello, Abby Lee Miller’s coaching assistant, could replace her in further seasons.

@giaabella you are an AMAZING choreographer! Keep up the amazing work! Loved watching your beautiful numbers for all these years. Incredible — chloe stan (@lukasiakupdate) February 22, 2017

With the Abby Lee Miller sentencing pushed to an unknown date, the future of Dance Moms is more uncertain than ever. Bustle disclosed that Chloe Lukasiak, who left the show in Season 4 is returning for the finale of Season 7. It has been rumored that her return could keep the show going if Miller is sentenced to spend time behind bars. Lukasiak would provide a recognizable face in a sea of uncertainty surrounding the prospect of an eighth season for Dance Moms. It does, however, look as though the dancers who have trained with Miller this season are, at the very least, hanging in there for Season 7B.

[Feature image by Keith Srakocic/AP Images]