The Real Reason ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Filed For Divorce

Christina El Moussa’s dramatic split with Tarek El Moussa shocked the Flip or Flop world, but it didn’t happen overnight. In a revealing new interview, Christina finally opened up about the real reasons she and Tarek parted ways.

According to Radar Online, the Flip or Flop stars broke up because they were dealing with cancer and infertility all at once. Although Tarek is currently in remission and Christina had her first son, Brayden, the dual issues proved too much to handle.

When Christina finally gave birth to Brayden in the fall of 2015, the couple was on the verge of a breakup. Their situation got worse when they decided to move forward with filming the new season of Flip or Flop.

In fact, Christina admitted she returned to work too soon and that the tension between her and Tarek didn’t make anything easier. Once the lines of communication broke down, things really went downhill. At one point, the two stopped riding together to the set.

The couple made headlines in May of last year when police were called to their home in response to a domestic dispute. Tarek was caught running in the woods with a firearm, and the fight proved the final straw in their marriage. The Flip or Flop stars officially filed for divorce in January.

Tarek started dating a former nanny for a while, and Christina moved on with a contractor. Despite all the drama, Christina told People that she’s ready to move on to another chapter in her life.

“Tarek and I don’t discuss each other’s personal lives,” she explained. “It is what it is and we are going through a divorce and eventually we will be dating other people. I’m happy for him and whatever steps he takes in his life and I just hope he’s happy.”

She added, “It’s invigorating to know I am starting over. It’s fun to be able to create my own destiny right now.”

As far as Tarek is concerned, the Huffington Post is reporting that the divorce was a challenging part of his life. During a segment on the Today show, Tarek shared how working alongside Christina on Flip or Flop is difficult but they enjoy doing it for the fans.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m not gonna say it was easy,” Tarek explained. “It’s like anything, there’s challenges in life. I mean, we love filming ― that’s our job. We’ve been doing it a long time, and we love releasing a good product for our fans. We just had to fight through it, and be the best we could, and I think it turned out great.”

In 2013, Tarek was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. As if that wasn’t enough, doctors found that he had testicular cancer a month later. Coupled with their struggle to have more kids after their daughter, Taylor, the issues proved too much of a strain to handle.

While the future of the show is still unknown, Us Magazine reveals that Christina is currently a single woman. Christina had a short fling with contractor Gary Anderson after the split but has since moved on.

Although Christina is eligible to date, she isn’t ready to see other men just yet. Not only is another relationship the last thing on her list, but she’s also committed to raising her kids and keep up on her work.

Christina and Anderson were spotted walking together in Yorba Linda in January. They are believed to have started dating in the summer of 2016. Christina and Anderson have not commented on their short-lived romance, though insiders claim they split because of outside pressures.

