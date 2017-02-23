Mariah Carey Congratulates Nick Cannon On Birth Of Son, Not Cut Out For Reality

Mariah Carey has experienced a few change-ups since she became engaged to her former billionaire beau James Packer, a year ago. Since this point, the businessman dumped the songstress, who then finally finalized her divorce from ex-husband Nick Cannon, but not before discovering that Nick was expecting a new baby with a recent girlfriend. Carey kept her head up and instead focused on attaching herself to a new young man, backup dancer Bryan Tanaka to make it known that she is not about wallowing.

Despite Carey initially reportedly being a bit frustrated about Cannon’s new little one on the way, the America’s Got Talent host has just welcomed his new son and Carey was reportedly sure to give her congratulations to Cannon, with whom she has remained very amicable while the two continue to co-parent their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. E! notes the words of a source who shares that Mariah is more than happy for her ex and his new addition, Golden Sagon Cannon.

“Nick told both of his other kids about the baby and that they will have a new sibling. Mariah has been aware of the baby for a while now and she congratulated him. They are on fine terms and continue to be good parents for their children.”

Cannon also shared his own excitement via Instagram regarding the birth of his son, whom he shares with former girlfriend Brittany Bell. E! notes the caption that accompanied the sweet snap of Nick and baby Golden.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden “Sagon” Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened,”

Unfortunately for Carey, weeping likely did endure after her horrendous NYE performance. at the ball drop event in New York City. Carey is not ready to admit to any fault during the performance and continues to blame everyone else for the embarrassing appearance. An interview given this week by Mariah to Rolling Stone makes it evident that the superstar is washing her hands of the errors that occurred and that producers are still to blame.

“I used to get upset by things. This was out of my control, and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen. Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the f—ing stage. I’m sorry. It was a mess, and I blame everybody, and I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal.”

The diva remained onstage for three songs, despite having difficulty with her earpiece throughout. Carey goes on to explain why people who aren’t in the business would not understand what she’s saying about the disaster and then admits she would never survive at a desk job in the real world.

“It’s just something where if I can’t explain it to the entire world, then they’re not going to understand it, because it’s not what they do. Just like I wouldn’t understand somebody who had a desk job and how to do that. I couldn’t. I literally am incapable of being in the real world and surviving.”

It would be interesting to see the diva take on a desk job for a week or two. Now that would be a fantastic reality series. Mariah’s own recently- aired reality series Mariah’s World offered a glimpse behind the scenes of the star’s Vegas residency and recent world tour and also was responsible for uncovering the new romance between Carey and dancer Bryan Tanaka. However, there have been reports and speculation that the relationship has been fabricated for the cameras in order to portray Carey in a more favorable way after having been dumped by Packer.

