Kourtney Kardashian And Justin Bieber Attend A Late-Night Church Service

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber attended a church service in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to the nature of their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were both photographed as they attempted to keep a low profile while arriving at a worship center with several others.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail on February 23, Kourtney Kardashian was seen sporting a pair of olive pants and a sheer black shirt, which she paired with a green jacket. Meanwhile, her much rumored younger flame wore a gray sweatshirt and light jeans.

“[Kourtney Kardashian]’s worship-wear looked a little more provocative than your average churchgoer’s as she arrived for service with a friend,” the outlet revealed to readers, adding that the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s bra was visible beneath her shirt.

Hours prior, as the Daily Mail revealed, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted with her mother, Kris Jenner, her sister, Kim Kardashian, and her daughter, 4-year-old Penelope. As the outlet shared, the reality stars were seen having a meal at JOEY’s steak house in Woodland Hills, California. During the outing, Kourtney Kardashian was wearing the same outfit she wore to church later that night.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber have been seen together a couple of times in recent weeks. Following months of rumors claiming Kardashian had gotten back together with her children’s father, Scott Disick, she and the 22-year-old singer were spotted at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California.

As People Magazine revealed to readers in mid-January, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber enjoyed a night out but didn’t spend the night together. As a source explained, Kardashian was still attempting to make her relationship with Disick work — at least at the time.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together,” the insider explained. “Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott. She went to the birthday party for Cash first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin.”

While the magazine suggested at the time that there was nothing going on between Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber, they were seen together weeks later after Disick began canoodling with numerous women in Miami. Earlier this month, the Daily Mail shared photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber reuniting just days after Disick stepped out with a number of models. According to the report, Kardashian and Disick had been involved in a verbal dispute while on vacation in Costa Rica with her family and in the end, they decided to go their separate ways.

During their early February outing, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were seen attending a church service before traveling to the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge, where they reportedly enjoyed a few drinks with one another.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were first linked to one another in October of 2015, months after she and Scott Disick split after nine years of dating. Then, in April of the following year, a source confirmed to People Magazine that the alleged couple had been hooking up with one another for months.

“They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A,” the source explained. “He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.”

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is great. Justin thinks it’s cool that she is older and hot. She isn’t clingy and has her own life. There are no bad consequences for Justin to hook up with her. She is very easy going and just makes it fun for him to be around her.”

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13, which begins airing next month on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]