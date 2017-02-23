Ben Affleck: New ‘Sad’ Video Goes Viral Amid Jennifer Garner & Batman Rumors

Last year, an interview featuring Ben Affleck looking sad went viral. Now there’s a similar video in which Affleck looks just as depressed, and it’s becoming just as popular. The new “sad” Ben clip comes amid an allegedly troubled time for Affleck, with rumors that his relationship with Jennifer Garner is in a “fluid” state and his films are flopping. Add in a shocker about Ben’s role as Batman, and it’s understandable why he looks so sorrowful in the new video.

Pointing out that it has been nearly a year since “Sad Affleck” trended on the Internet, News.com.au noted that Ben is “back to his old tricks.” Last March, Affleck was questioned about the negative reviews of his movie Batman Vs. Superman during a video interview.

Ben appeared mournful in response, leaving his co-star Henry Cavill to respond to the question. Fast forward 11 months, and now Affleck repeated the same sad and forlorn face in a new interview to publicize Live By Night, a gangster movie in which he took on the roles of star and director. Sienna Miller co-stars.

Just as occurred in Batman Vs. Superman, critics have crafted some harsh reviews for Live By Night, and Ben’s expression in the new “Sad Affleck” shows how he feels about it as Miller takes over where Cavill left off in supporting Ben through an uncomfortable interview.

Responding to the jokes about “Sad Affleck” before, the actor insisted that he had learned from the experience. But apparently the lesson he learned was to not do interviews with Henry.

“It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don’t say anything and they can lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it,” joked Ben. “That’s one thing I learned.”

As for what Affleck actually thinks about his role as Batman, GQ questioned whether the actor really likes his superhero role.

Ben devoted time recently to the reports that “he would direct as well as star in a Batman solo film, which eventually revealed itself to be a long prelude to him stepping down from the director role entirely,” noted the publication. Now there’s an even bigger shocker, which is the rumor that Affleck no longer desires to portray Batman.

However, Ben has revealed that that he owns a replica batsuit, and also told an adorable story about his young son’s belief that daddy really is Batman. Affleck was visiting The Graham Norton Show when he told the superhero story, noted Page Six.

“[My son] believes that I’m Batman.”

Affleck admitted that he had shown his son some clips and told him that he was Batman.

“Now he thinks his dad is Batman. Now when I go out of the house, he’s all, ‘Are you going to the Batcave?’ And I have to tell him, ‘Yup, going to the Batcave,'” shared the devoted dad.

Ben and his wife Jennifer Garner share two daughters in addition to their son, and that part of his life also reportedly is experiencing some issues that might need more than a superhero to save.

E News reported that it has been almost two years since the actor and Garner revealed their plans to separate after 10 years of marriage. But although several reports recently alleged that Jennifer is now ready to take the next step and file for divorce, a source told E that “nothing has really changed” in their relationship.

“Their relationship is very fluid.”

When it comes to their family, Garner reportedly has joined her husband in making a commitment to co-parenting their daughters Violet, 11 and Seraphina, 8, along with their 4-year-old son Samuel. And love remains a constant between Jennifer and her spouse, according to the insider.

“They love each other and that hasn’t changed,” stated the source. “But it’s unclear what the future holds for them.”

However, Jennifer and the actor have a commitment to “always prioritize the children,” added the insider, who also revealed that Ben is still living on the family’s property following his split from Garner. That property reportedly remains as the actor’s primary residence.

“Regardless of their relationship with each other, they will always protect the kids and spend time together for them,” summed up the source. “Their goals remain the same.”

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]