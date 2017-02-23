Katy Perry’s ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ Lyrics About Taylor Swift Songs? Find Out

Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm” lyrics address a lot of things. However, people often end up talking about one topic that she never mentions in her songs: Taylor Swift. Katy’s new song seems to have a political message, with references to nuclear weapons and fossil fuels, but some people are wondering if it has anything to do with Taylor Swift songs.

Perry performed her latest song at the 2017 BRIT Awards and proved once again that it had a lot to do with politics. The stage performance included two skeleton puppets. The one wearing a red skirt suit had an apparent reference to British Prime Minister Theresa, while the other skeleton with a black suit and a red tie had a seemingly direct reference to U.S. President Donald Trump. The comparison is obvious as the two wore similar attires during their meeting at the White House in January. The 32-year-old singer’s latest track got more than 1 million views on the first day, People reported.

Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm” lyrics have strong political indications. However, some people are still trying to find out if her latest track had something to say about Taylor Swift’s songs. Even Perry seems to promote it in a political context. During her performance at the Grammys, she was believed to have been dressed like Hillary Clinton. Katy went public with the #IAmWithHer campaign during the U.S. presidential elections in November. The singer supported the former secretary of state, for whom she performed at various rallies. After her performance at the Grammy, she asked her fans to get ready for the “2nd chapter of ChainedToTheRhythm.”

@taylorswift13 You’re as sweet as pie! Let’s write a song together about the subject we know best… for my new record. It’ll be brilliant~ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 6, 2009

@Katyperry knows how to throw a birthday party! I would even go as far as to say it was party-licious. Best EVER. Happy bday, pretty girl!! — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 25, 2009

Some people expect Katy Perry to take a dig at her rival, Taylor Swift, because of a bitter history of the two. Interestingly, these two were on pretty good terms between 2009 and 2011, and they often exchanged sweet tweets with each other. Katy even asked Taylor to collaborate for her new song. Swift, on the other hand, hailed Perry as a party organizer. She called Katy Perry’s birthday party in 2009 as “Best EVER.” But then, things got sour between the two.

Many of Taylor Swift later songs were about a feud between her and a rival singer. Swift opened up to Rolling Stone and talked about a feud with a rival singer, whom she refused to name.

“She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour,” Taylor said. “She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.”

It is believed that Swift was talking about dancer Lockhart Brownlie, who chose to perform with Katy Perry during her the “California Dreams” world tour in 2011 over Taylor Swift. The dancer told the Examiner that it was an obvious choice to accept Katy’s offer to three of her ex-dancers.

“She’s like family to us, so we were, like, ‘absolutely’,” Brownlie said. “We weren’t really dancing in Taylor’s tour anyway so I had got a little bored and I really wanted to do a promo tour.”

Now, people are trying to find a connection between Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm” lyrics and Taylor Swift songs. Hollywood Life wondered if Katy talked about Swift while talking about conceptualizing her new song.

“We can’t help but wonder if the ‘s**t’ she’s talking about includes her ongoing feud with ex-bestie Taylor Swift,” it reports.

Elite Daily draws comparisons between Katy’s hairstyle at the Grammys and Taylor’s. So, these two singers are often talked about in the same breath, even when there is no apparent connection.

Let’s take a look at Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm” lyrics.

“Turn it up, it’s your favorite song/Dance, dance, dance to the distortion/ Turn it up, keep it on repeat/Stumbling around like a wasted zombie,” it goes on.

Is Katy Perry referring to Taylor Swift and her songs? You decide.

