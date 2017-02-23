Inside Angelina Jolie’s Plan To Bounce Back After Hollywood Takes Brad’s Side

Brad Pitt has made some major strides in his drama-filled divorce with Angelina Jolie. Despite some early controversies – including rumors of child abuse and drug use – public opinion has shifted in Pitt’s favor and Hollywood has officially taken his side. How does Jolie plan to bounce back?

E! News is reporting that Jolie is finally starting to step back into the spotlight. The actress recently made her first red carpet appearance last weekend for the Cambodian premiere of her new film, First They Killed My Father. She also sat down for two in-depth interviews where she opened up about her dramatic split.

The interviews follow Pitt’s surprise cameo at the Golden Globes in January. The World War Z star received a warm welcome from his Hollywood peers while introducing the film, Moonlight. The reception, which including a standing ovation, was a clear indication that Hollywood was taking Pitt’s side. But it also meant that Jolie needed to adjust her strategy.

Jolie’s appearance in Cambodia with her six children served a few purposes. For starters, it showed everyone that her kids were doing just fine and that they were all united when it came to the divorce. After all, Jolie and the brood appeared high in spirits throughout the trip and didn’t seem phased by all the attention.

When it came to the interviews, LA Times reports that Jolie finally opened up about the split and the toll it has taken on everyone in the family. While Jolie and Pitt probably aren’t going to turn their divorce into a Ben Affleck-Jennifer Garner type situation, she made it clear that the children are the top priority.

“I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time,” Jolie explained. “We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

Jolie continued: “My focus is my children, our children, and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Angelina Jolie also commented on Pitt’s abilities as a father. When asked if Pitt was a good father to her children, Jolie said, “Of course, of course,” adding that they “will always be a family.”

The comments were not expected, especially after all the mud-slinging between Pitt and Jolie in court. Not to mention the fact that Jolie is still seeking sole custody of all the children and only recently agreed to allow Pitt unsupervised visits.

Jolie’s interview was clearly an attempt to backtrack on all the negative publicity the divorce has generated in her corner. It also did a lot to relate her divorce with what an average couple experiences in a split. Butt is Jolie’s new strategy enough to bounce back?

An inside source told The Sun that Jolie’s recent moves have not changed how Hollywood really feels about her. When Jolie and Pitt were together, she was reportedly rude to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, especially when it came to their wives. This includes some of George Clooney’s dates, such as ex-girlfriend Stacy Keibler and his wife Amal.

Given her past, the insider doesn’t think Jolie will be able to save any of her friendships in Hollywood. Although Jolie has never really cared what anyone thinks about her, this could damage her future in the film industry.

Pitt has not responded to Jolie’s recent comments about their divorce.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]