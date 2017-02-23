‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Ellen Pompeo Reveals If Meredith & Alex Will Hook Up

Grey’s Anatomy is famous for taking some serious twists and turns when it comes to characters hooking up and getting romantic, and now Ellen Pompeo is opening up about the possibility of Meredith and Alex (Justin Chambers) dating and starting a romance.

Ellen got seriously candid about the chances of Meredith and Alex’s longtime friendship turning romantic in a new interview with E! News, were she admitted that she wouldn’t actually be too happy if the friends took their relationship to the next level and became a couple in the upcoming episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.

Speaking out about the romance rumors that have surrounded Meredith and Alex for months, Ellen told the site that having the two characters start dating would be “weird” for her both on screen and off.

“We’re really close, and it does feel weird,” Pompeo revealed as Grey’s Anatomy fans continue to speculate on whether or not Meredith and Alex will finally start dating in Season 13.

“To potentially maybe have him as a love interest would be like kissing my brother,” the actress continued amid the Grey’s Anatomy dating and romance speculation. “I used to say that about Patrick [Dempsey] all the time too because just we’d been together for so long.”

Though Ellen didn’t give the site a definitive answer when it comes to whether or not Grey’s Anatomy fans can expect to see Alex and Meredith together as a couple as Season 13 continues on, she did admit that the idea of the friends dating isn’t exactly her favorite thing.

“The love interest part is not my favorite piece of this, I’ll be honest,” she said amid the Grey’s Anatomy hookup and dating rumors that have plagued much of Season 13.

“Kissing guys that aren’t your husband is, you know, a little weird,” Pompeo continued when asked about the possibility of kissing Justin for the show should their characters get together and ating in the upcoming episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. “I guess it wouldn’t be if you didn’t like your husband, but I happen to be very, very fond of mine.”

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been speculating for months that Season 13 of the ABC medical drama could see Alex and Meredith start dating, as Justin also recently spoke out about the dating rumors to TV Line where he appeared to be a little more optimistic when it came to the possibility of the two becoming a couple.

“That happens in life, where people who are friends become lovers,” the Grey’s Anatomy actor said of a potential hookup between the two, teasing that “anything can happen” on the show.

However, when asked if Season 13, which is currently airing on ABC, will be the season of romance for the possible Grey’s Anatomy couple, Chambers admitted that Grey’s fans probably shouldn’t expect the two to hookup in the remaining episodes, despite some speculation the two may have already gotten romantic.

“Personally, I don’t see that [happening] right now. I think it would be kind of strange,” Justin told the site when asked about the possibility of Meredith and Alex imminently dating in Grey’s after the two appeared to show some sexual chemistry in recent episodes, adding that the two are like “siblings that care very much for each other.”

Grey’s Anatomy’s dedicated viewers have stayed pretty divided when it comes to the possibility of a romance for Meredith and Alex, with many viewers taking to social media to urge the friends to start dating while other strongly discouraged the possibility of the Grey’s characters exploring a hookup.

“[I] totally think Meredith-Alex relationship should happen,” Grey’s fan @mckireid tweeted of the possible romance, while @seriouslydina wrote, “Alex and Meredith should be together [sorry not sorry].”

But while some Grey Anatomy’s fans championed the possible romance, others have made it clear that they do not want to see a romantic relationship form.

“Alex and Meredith should NOT be together!!!! Omg I [really] hope grey’s doesn’t go there,” @childishtonbino tweeted of a possible hookup between the characters and @imkaylacollins added, “if Meredith and Alex start dating I will have to promise myself not to watch Grey’s ever again.”

Do you want to see Meredith and Alex start dating on Grey’s Anatomy despite Ellen Pompeo’s hesitations?

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]