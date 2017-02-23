WWE News: Adult Film Company Working On ‘Montreal Screwjob’ Parody

There’s a saying on the internet that “if it exists, there is porn of it.” The infamous “Montreal Screwjob” did happen, and it does exist as one of the most controversial moments in WWE history. Close to two decades later, it appears that a leading adult film company is working on a parody film inspired by the real-life events of the 1997 Survivor Series, where several officials and wrestlers allegedly conspired to make sure Bret Hart didn’t leave the company while still reigning as top champion.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Montreal Screwjob, this is the term given to the finish of Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels’ WWF (now WWE) World Heavyweight Championship match at Survivor Series 1997. The match took place as Hart was preparing to leave the WWF for rival company World Championship Wrestling (WCW), but adamant in refusing to drop his title while wrestling in his home country of Canada. After several failed attempts to convince Hart to lose to Michaels, Bret was given the impression that the match would end in a disqualification, and that per his wishes, he could lose or relinquish the championship at a later date.

Adult Film Company Filming A WWE Parody On The Montreal Screwjob With Vince McMahon, Others… https://t.co/Kr6YTwAkgZ — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 23, 2017

In its retrospective on the Montreal Screwjob, ESPN detailed what happened at Survivor Series, and how referee Earl Hebner signaled to the timekeeper to ring the bell as Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the latter’s submission finisher, the Sharpshooter. In the end, Michaels was awarded the win and the WWF World Heavyweight Championship, despite the fact that Bret didn’t tap out of the hold when the bell was being rung to signal the end of the match.

“Bret’s unwillingness to drop the title in his home country as his contract expired forced McMahon’s hand and created one of the most unforgettable moments not just in Survivor Series history, but in the history of the business.”

With almost 20 years passed since the Montreal Screwjob, Bret Hart has since buried the hatchet with both WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and reel- and real-life rival Shawn Michaels, who were allegedly among the men involved in the planning of the double-cross. The event is still looked back on as one of the catalysts for the “Attitude Era,” and one of the times when the scripted world of pro wrestling became unbelievably real. And given its legacy, it would seem that adult film company Brazzers is now working on a Montreal Screwjob parody film, this time with women in the Bret and Shawn roles, and a slimmer, much younger male actor playing the role of Vince McMahon.

According to a report from Wrestling Inc., the parody movie will star adult film stars Mia Malkova as Shawn Michaels, Romi Rain as Bret Hart, and Johnny Castle as Vince McMahon. Details on the film aside from the main stars are still limited, but the publication noted that Brazzers is now working on the film, and has released some photos of the actors in outfits resembling those of the real-life Montreal Screwjob’s main players.

“Filming began this week but there’s no word yet on when the movie will be released. It appears The F***job is the name of the movie.”

As a Wrestling Inc. commenter observed, one of the actors’ names is uncannily similar to that of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, though it’s not clear whether that was indeed Romi Rain’s intention when choosing her stage name.

In the years since it took place, the Montreal Screwjob has been parodied numerous times in the ring, with wrestlers recreating the controversial event and coming up with mixed results at best. And with a porn parody apparently in the works, that further underscores the impact the Screwjob had in and out of the world of wrestling, and the time-tested tendency of the adult film industry to reference pop culture in its creations.

[Featured Image by WWE]