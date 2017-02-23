Kay Cola Claims She Heard Chris Brown Attacking Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran’s former neighbor, Kay Cola claims that she could hear when Chris Brown would beat up his ex girlfriend. When they were dating. She made the claims on Twitter after some fans claimed that Karrueche was lying about threats from Chris.

The actress was recently granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against the rapper after he allegedly threatened to kill her.

Kay Cola claimed that she had been so worried about Karrueche at one point that she made the decision to call the police. The Grammy nominated musician added that,

“I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs because I am also a victim of domestic violence.”

The couple split in 2014 after it emerged that Chris had a child with another woman.

Some of y'all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueches lying. I've heard him beating her myself. I even called the police: — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Chris Brown’s protective fans

Chris’s fans have been on his defense since the filing and have been posting snake emojis on Tran’s Instagram images. They have also gone ahead and defending him when it came to Cola’s accusations.

She then called his fans delusional for defending him instead of advising him to get help for his anger issues. She then reiterated that men similar to Chris murder women and that it was unfortunate that his fans thought that she was lying about what being attacked by him and simply seeking out attention.

She then blamed fans for the reason as to why most celebrities get away with bad behavior stating that it was due to the fans placing them on high standing.

Kay then urged fans to not make excuses for the star and that they should want him to get help rather than make excuses for everything that he did. Kay who has worked with the likes of Eminem didn’t openly talk about the situation until recently. She said one of the reasons as to why she came out now to speak about the issue is because people were saying that Tran was lying about what happened to her.

Karrueche apparently did ask authorities for help when she was together with Chris and according to Kay police had come to their home several times before.

Did Chris Brown threaten to kill her?

Court documents obtained by RadarOnlinestate that he had threatened her this month and he had been texting her death threats and that he had also been harassing and threatening her friends as well. She said in the document that he had said that if no one could be with her he would, “take her out”. She decided to get a restraining order because she felt that his words were soon going to become his actions. She also claimed that he had threatened to actually shoot her and had been threatening her since December.

She also alleged that Chris had once punched her in the stomach and pushed her down the stairs years ago while they were still together.

The fearful star said that she didn’t want her family at risk either. The restraining order instructs that the Grammy award winning artist is to stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, her mother and her brother. He is also to refrain from contacting her in any shape or form and he is to surrender all his firearms.

It had been about eight years since he had assaulted his other ex girlfriend Rihanna. In 2009 the incident, which was well documented, had happened after Chris beat up Rihanna leaving her with terrible facial injuries. He according to a police statement that was filed punched her repeatedly and smashed her head through the window then constricted her breathing and bit her and her fingers. He apparently also threatened to kill her. Rihanna at the time said that Chris had no soul in his eyes and was clearly blacked out when he had attacked her.

Chris was then arrested and was sentenced to five years probation.

