Tom Cruise Is Reportedly Ready To Reunite With Suri: Will He Leave Scientology?

Tom Cruise and his estranged daughter Suri may finally be together again after years of being apart. Ever since he got divorced from Katie Holmes back in 2012, his relationship with his 10-year-old child has started to get worse. However, it seems that the 54-year-old actor had gotten back to his senses when he lost someone close to him.

According to In Touch, Tom has done some re-prioritizing in his life after his mother, Mary Lee South, passed away earlier this month. And one of his goals is to reunite with Suri, who he reportedly hasn’t seen for more than three years.

“Tom now wants to re-establish his relationship with his daughter and begin seeing her on a regular basis,” an insider revealed. “He is ready to ramp up his relationship with her in a big way.”

The Mission: Impossible star is reportedly aware that his little girl needs some time to adjust to the new situation, which is why he will allegedly take it slow. He also needs to prove to her that he is back in her life for good.

Tom Cruise appeared like a bad father when In Touch released a story claiming that he abandoned Suri after his divorce from Katie Holmes. According to People, the Hollywood superstar admitted not seeing his kid for more than 100 days during a court battle.

“Unfortunately in this situation it was impossible,” he said.

The screen heartthrob claimed that he was busy filming All You Need Is Kill in London, which is why he couldn’t tend to his little girl. Tom may not have been with his child physically, but he revealed that he calls her almost every day. Although, he admits that it is a poor substitute for being with his child, he tries his best to still bond with her.

“Talking to a young child on the phone, you have to work at it. I’ve gotten very good at it. I tell wonderful stories,” he said. “I also find that, you know, Suri is a very happy child, and confident, and has a good sense of herself.”

The New York-born actor has missed a lot of special occasions in his daughter’s life, including her first day of school. However, he claimed that he would have tried to work out to be with her if she would have asked him. Cruise also admitted having a hard time setting up a parental visitation schedule with his ex-wife Holmes.

“Things change and there are different agreements, like in any divorce, where you work out schedules,” he said. “It’s just a different set of circumstances. It certainly does not mean that I’ve abandoned my daughter.”

There have been reports coming out that Tom Cruise abandoned Suri because the Church of Scientology prohibited him from seeing her. Katie and their daughter have allegedly been classified as a suppressive person because they publicly renounced Scientology. Therefore, they lose fellowship with the organization and their members.

The star of Jack Reacher admitted that one of the reasons why the Dawson’s Creek actress left him was because of his religion, but there are other aspects as well. He revealed that Suri isn’t practicing Scientology anymore, but he got upset when the tabloid claimed that his ex-wife wanted to protect their daughter from the Church.

“I find that question offensive,” he said. “There is no need to protect my daughter from my religion.”

Tony Ortega, who is an author and a Scientology expert, shared his theory on why Cruise hasn’t seen his little girl for more than 900 days. Despite the strong influence of the organization, he claimed that some celebrities do break the rules if they wanted to. He thinks that the actor is just not too keen on bonding with his family.

“He is a die-hard Scientologist and part of the reason he is rarely seen with his daughter may be because of his close relationship with David Miscavige,” the author told Hollywood Life. “Tom may be influenced by David who would most likely frown upon his relationship with Suri.”

Maybe now that his mother is gone, Tom Cruise will break the rule of Scientology and reunite with Suri.

