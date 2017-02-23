Cheryl Cole Baby Bump: Liam Payne Girlfriend Drops First Official Preggy Photo

Cheryl Cole has finally shared a photo of her baby bump. The British TV personality — and One Direction singer Liam Payne’s girlfriend — confirmed that she is expecting via an Instagram photo shared Thursday.

The social media snap showed Cheryl along with other celebrity ambassadors for The Prince’s Trust and L’Oréal’s new campaign. The program, dubbed “All Worth It,” is geared towards helping young people develop self-confidence and a sense of self-worth. In the photo, the former Girls Aloud singer (fifth from the right) wears a long-sleeved dress and cradles her belly.

Cheryl Cole first gave the public a good look at her baby bump back in November. The singer was snapped walking hand-in-hand with Payne to the St. James Christmas Carol Concert in London. At the time, Cole’s pregnant belly was emphasized by the form-fitting dress she wore under her coat. A couple of months before this outing, pregnancy rumors were fueled when Cheryl’s mom was photographed buying maternity and baby items.

Cole and Payne have reportedly been dating since at least December 2015. They first made their relationship public in spring 2016, but have since been trying to keep their romance out of the limelight.

???? A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 2, 2016 at 8:34am PST

The couple first met back in 2008, when Payne auditioned for the U.K. version of The X Factor, for which Cheryl was a judge. Liam was only 14 at the time. He would try his luck again in 2010 and would later find international success with One Direction. Meanwhile, Cheryl continued on as an X Factor judge. She released four albums, appeared in a couple of movies, and was married twice. First, to the soccer star Ashley Cole, between 2006 and 2010, and then to the French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. In October 2016, Cheryl was granted a decree nisi from her second husband.

This will be the first child for both Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne. Baby Payne will be the second One Direction offspring after Louis Tomlinson’s son Freddie, who was born in January 2016. One Direction is currently on hiatus.

#cannes ✌???? A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on May 11, 2016 at 5:06am PDT

On Wednesday, Payne made a surprise appearance at the Brit Awards, where he picked up the British Artist Video of the Year trophy and thanked fans on behalf of One Direction.

“I mean this is amazing. Thank you so much! We cannot believe we are still winning these. Thank you very much.”

Liam also addressed the group’s extended break, explaining that he and his bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Tomlinson are currently working on individual projects.

“We have been taking some time out working on our solo music, but One Direction is who we are and who we will always be.”

Prior to the awards show, Cheryl Cole posted a good luck message for all the Brit Awards nominees.

Wishing all the Brit nominees and performers good luck for the show tonight. Looking forward to it ???????? In the meantime here is my #tb #bts vogue shoot I did for the Brits 2010 ???????? A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:00am PST

The photo Cheryl posted on Thursday morning promotes the launch of the three-year collaboration between the youth charity funded by Prince Charles and cosmetic giant L’Oréal. The 15 ambassadors featured in the image include screen icon Dame Helen Mirren, acid attack survivor Katie Piper, beauty blogger and road safety campaigner Jordan Bone, makeup artist Gary Thompson, fashion blogger Victoria Magrath, The X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, and TV presenter AJ Odudu. In a statement, Cole said that she is happy to support the partnership.

“Young people are currently facing more and more problems with self-confidence and we have to address these issues as a real priority. My hope is that this partnership will help young people feel accepted and valued for who they are and make sure that they get the support they need to make the most out of life.”

It is not known when Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne’s baby is due.

