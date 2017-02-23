After Baring Butt On Instagram, Katy Perry Releases ‘Chained To The Rhythm’

After revealing her “cheeky butts” on Instagram, Katy Perry has once again amazed her fans by her latest single, “Chained To The Rhythm.”

Back in August 2016, she revealed that for her new studio album, she had penned a song about her sex life.

During her earlier appearance on Elvis Duran’s radio show, the pop singer revealed that she often struggles when it comes to writing something sexy. At the same time, her love life deeply inspires her to write something very romantic.

“You know it’s funny, I think I have a really hard time writing super sexy songs,” she said. “The other day I was like, ‘I’m going to write a song about sex!’ I did it, and I think it’s really great because I still have sex and I like to write about all my life experiences!”

During her conversation with Elvis, Katy also revealed that as a pop star she has become manageable because of certain other things that she does in her life, which takes her mind off from certain issues.

“I go to therapy, I don’t get excessive on the substance, I’ve kind of learned that dance … it’s difficult in this industry. You’re holding on for dear life and you feel like you’re riding a rocket, and now I’m kind of not holding on for dear life.”

Apart from her appearance on the radio show, she also had a conversation with Ryan Seacrest on his show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest in which she said that she has aspired to make new music that will connect, relate, and inspire. When Ryan asked about her new studio album, the pop star simply stated that she is trying to do experiments with her songs.

“I’m just having a lot of fun, but experimenting and trying different producers, and different collaborators, and different styles. I’m not rushing… I’m confident if I stay vulnerable and authentic with myself, the music that comes out of me will continue to connect.”

So it looks like her experiments and all the inspirations have indeed benefited her. According to Billboard, her latest song “Chained To The Rhythm” has beat artists like Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

“Perry scores her 14th Hot 100 top 10 and the third-highest-debuting of her 25 Hot 100 entries. She bowed higher only with ‘Part of Me’ (No. 1, 2012) and ‘California Gurls,’ featuring Snoop Dogg (No. 2, 2010). She earns her first top 10 in nearly three years; she was last in the top 10 in January-June 2014 with ‘Dark Horse’ (featuring Juicy J), which spent four weeks at No. 1 (marking her ninth leader).”

In other news, Katy Perry’s romantic life with Orlando Bloom is going very well these days. The couple has not officially acknowledged their relationship to the public but from the released intimate pictures, it looks like the singer is indeed having a great time with the Pirates of the Caribbean movie star.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry made headlines back in 2016 when their pictures were leaked online. The pictures showed Bloom wearing nothing while he enjoyed his time with the singer in Italy.

After her boyfriend Orlando Bloom decided to show his penis to the entire world while paddleboarding with her in Italy, the singer herself uploaded some of her racy pictures on her Instagram handle. The “Rise” singer took to her Instagram handle to upload a snap of herself on a bike in the French countryside. The uploaded racy image showed the 31-year-old singer wearing an adorable blue and white floral sundress, but the wind had blown up her skirt, revealing her purple color underpants atop her cycle seat.

Perry captioned it, “I know it’s a little cheeky, butt… Cycling in The ile de re, France.”

