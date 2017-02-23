Are NeNe Leakes & Tamar Braxton Feuding Over NeNe’s Appearance On ‘The Real’?

Are Tamar Braxton and NeNe Leakes still on good terms after the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star landed herself a guest hosting role on her former show The Real following her firing?

Fans are speculating that NeNe’s new gig on the daytime talk show as a week-long guest host may have caused drama between Leakes and Braxton, as Tamar was sensationally fired from the show last year and made no secret of the fact that she’s no longer on good terms with the series or her former co-hosts.

NeNe has notably been sitting in Tamar’s vacated seat since February 20 until she ends her guest co-hosting spot on February 25, and her appearance on Braxton’s former show has social media users wondering if the two are still friends after the Braxton Family Values star previously lashed out at a number of other (now former) friends after they appeared on The Real following her firing causing a number of nasty feuds.

“Tamar gone unfollow NeNe today. ‘ANY FRIEND OF MINE CANNOT BE ON THE REAL!'” Twitter user @itsKARY_ tweeted out of Braxton’s possible disproval over NeNe’s The Real co-hosting gig, while @jermxv speculated on the social media site of Leakes’ guest co-hosting spot, “I wonder how Tamar feels about Nene being on The Real…”

“I wonder if NeNe told Tamar she’d be co-hosting on The Real all week?” @Ms_Eunicebabyy then asked of Leakes, while @Xanderdash tweeted out of NeNe appearing on the show, “Wait… NeNe is on The Real??? Did Tamar sanction this????”

Braxton has stayed pretty quiet on social media when it comes to Leakes sitting in her vacant co-hosting seat on her former show all this week, though Leakes has posted a number of snaps of herself with Tamar’s former co-hosts Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Loni Love to Instagram, despite Braxton’s nasty feud with the hosts.

Notably, NeNe and Tamar have also been rumored to not exactly see eye to eye in the past.

Leakes appeared to slam Braxton back in June after a fan claimed on social media that they looked alike, hitting back at the fan with a pretty scathing message while also appearing to throw some subtle shade at Tamar despite their friendship.

“B**** please” Leakes hit back at the fan on Instagram who claimed she and Tamar looked similar. “Cut the bulls*** out. I’m not Tamar! I might be SLAYmar though.”

Tamar didn’t comment on NeNe’s Instagram clap back, though she and Leakes did appear to still be on good terms as recently as earlier this month before fans speculated that a feud could be brewing.

Tamar Braxton posted a snap of herself out with Nene Leakes and L.A. Hair star James Wright Chanel to Instagram on February 11, telling her 2.6 million followers on the social media site that she and Leakes were having a pretty great time just days before the reality star slipped into Tamar’s former co-hosting seat on The Real, though it’s not clear if Braxton was aware of Leakes’ plans to head to the show at the time.

“Hmmmm… I wonder if we laughed ALL night?” Braxton captioned the photo of herself and NeNe, adding “@neneleakes @jameswrightchanel my favs” alongside a heart emoji.

NeNe also shared a picture from their night at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy party, sharing a photo of herself with Braxton and her husband Vince Herbert which Leakes captioned, “My peeps.”

But while Braxton hasn’t yet publicly voiced her opinion on NeNe’s The Real co-hosting gig, Tamar hasn’t exactly been so silent about her disdain for her friends appearing on her former show in the past prior to Leakes’ guest co-hosting role.

Braxton notoriously unfollowed a number of her former friends on social media after they appeared on The Real after she was fired back in May, first clicking the unfollow button on Instagram for Monica and Toya Wright before she then followed suit by unfollowing both Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris after they both promoted The Real on social media.

Toya Wright even confirmed that her one time friendship with Braxton turned into a nasty feud after she appeared on The Real’s Season 3 premiere week in September according to BET, writing in her book that she and Braxton are now locked in a feud all because she appeared on Tamar’s former show last year.

“My friend was on the talk show for what I believe was two seasons and I was never able to go on there,” Toya wrote in her book In My Own Words… My Reality of her feud with Tamar. “After my friend was fired, my publicist was able to get me on the show, which I found to be strange.”

“Little did I know, when I was done I was gonna lose a friend and get unfollowed,” Wright continued of her feud with Tamar that stemmed from her appearance on The Real. “I logged on to my social media accounts to see that I was tagged in all kinds of posts saying that myself and another friend [Monica] were unfollowed for going on the show.”

Do you think Tamar Braxton and NeNe Leakes are still on good terms amid Leakes’ week guest co-hosting The Real?

