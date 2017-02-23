‘House of Cards’ Releases New Season 5 Teaser Ahead Of Release Date

House of Cards has released another short teaser for the highly anticipated season 5. While many fans expected it’s release date sometime in February, Netflix announced a release date of May 30th.

The new House of Cards Season 5 teaser features numerous clips of Frank Underwood looking into the camera, as the character regularly breaks the fourth wall during the series. Underwood then knocks on the Oval office desk to grab the viewers attention.

Sometimes I think the presidency is the illusion of choice. pic.twitter.com/eXbxSc1d1C — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) February 20, 2017

The teaser is captioned: “Sometimes I think the presidency is the illusion of choice.”

Netflix is keeping the fifth season’s plot close to the chest. The well-timed teaser on Donald Trump’s inauguration gave away very little, only suggesting that the fifth season will have a dark theme.

In season 4 of House of Cards, Frank Underwood’s reelection campaign is threatened by the charismatic Republican nominee Will Conway and a hit piece by the Washington Herald that exposes the corruption in Underwood’s administration.

In a rousing speech Underwood potentially kills two birds with one stone by declaring all out war with terrorist organization ICO. This political move with not only distract the public from the hit piece, it will also likely secure his reelection against the young and inexperienced Conway.

The finale of the fourth season also alluded to the theme of House of Cards Season 5 as Claire and Frank watch the execution of James Miller with little emotion. Claire Underwood also breaks the fourth wall as she is only one step away from the Presidency as Vice President.

#News / Confermato l'arrivo di Patricia Clarkson e Campbell Scott. Prime foto dal set della quinta stagione #houseofcards pic.twitter.com/mBtJxFwfoe — House of Cards News (@hocnewsita) February 15, 2017

House of Cards Season 5 will be the first season without the showrunner and creator Beau Willimon who announced that he will be leaving the series. It was announced early last year that internal hires Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese will be the new showrunners.

Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott has been cast in House of Cards Season 5; however, there roles has not been revealed. We know that they will be featured prominently on the fifth season.

House of Cards is one of Netflix longest running original series. President Obama stated that he was a fan of the show, as is President Clinton. It is unclear if President Trump is a fan as his inauguration was the day Netflix choose to release the teaser.

The creator and former showrunner Beau Willimon tweeted a declaration of resistance against Donald Trump this year. In a series of tweets, the series creator stated the following, according to the WashingtonTimes:

“To safeguard equality for all and their inalienable rights of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness from bigotry and corruption, To ensure that our Government continues derive its power from the consent of the governed rather than by autocracy, That whenever any President becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to make such demands upon their Congress: Immediate impeachment of the President for crimes committed, or removal from office by way of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.”

House of Cards has a weird habit of predicting the future. However, Trump’s presidency is unconventional to say the least. In an appearance on The Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert, Keven Spacey spoke about this:

“By the way, this has happened every season,” Kevin explained on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. “We have the writers, we have discussed the story lines, where we want to go, the arc of the show, we write it, we film it and then just before it airs, something that we have done happens in real life. In every season this has happened.”

“And we think people are going to assume we ripped it from the headlines, right? But in fact it’s been the other way around.”

House of Cards Season 5 release date is May 30th. Are you looking forward to the new season?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Paul Morigi/Getty Images]