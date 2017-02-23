Dean McDermott Ex Says Court Case Has Nothing To Do With Tori’s $40K Baby Shower

Dean McDermott’s ex-wife is speaking out over her recent court filing for unpaid spousal support payments. Dean McDermott and Mary Jo Eustace, who share an 18-year-old son, Jack, split 13 years ago after Dean’s highly publicized affair with Tori Spelling. Dean went on to have four kids with Spelling, and they have a fifth baby on the way. But his first wife says he stopped making spousal support payments to her months ago.

According to E! News, Dean McDermott owes his ex over $6,000 after failing to pay his the last eight installments of his court-ordered spousal support, despite the fact that he is working and lives in a pricey rental home.

“[McDermott] is working and lives in a two million dollar rental,” Eustace said in the affidavit, according to E! “Order was entered mid-September. He stopped paying in November—also for two years prior he did not pay and I renegotiated in good faith moving forward. He owes me moving forward from February 1, 2017, 100,800 in monthlies until July 1, 2020.”

News of Eustace’s court filing coincided with a $40,000 baby shower at the Hotel Bel-Air that McDermott’s millionaire mother-in-law, Candy Spelling, threw to celebrate Tori and Dean’s fifth baby.

While some reports have hinted that Eustace slapped Dean with court papers because she is “livid” over the costly baby shower, the single mom set the record straight in an interview with Toronto’s 24 Hours.

“I was not livid,” Dean’s ex clarified about the high-end baby shower.

“That is not true. When I picked up the paper and read about their latest spend, I laughed…Dean and Tori’s baby shower had nothing to do with my filing. That I did weeks before.”

Eustace said she was tired of spending money on lawyers to try to make the judgment stick, so she took matters into her own hands in January—weeks before the baby shower.

“To be battling all the time is not healthy,” she said. “And to see the discrepancy between Dean’s lifestyle and what happens when it comes to his son — who has been told constantly there is no money for basics like education or transportation — is an added psychological hurdle. To be even gracious this whole time has been challenging.”

It’s no secret that Dean McDermott has experienced financial troubles throughout his marriage to Tori Spelling. In December, E! News reported that a lawsuit from City National Bank claims the celebrity couple owes $188,803 after failing to make payments on a loan, and there have been stories about an American Express lawsuit as well. While Tori’s late father, Aaron Spelling, left behind a $600 million fortune, the bulk of his estate went to his widow, Candy. Tori received less than one million dollars after her father’s death, and Dean has gone on record as saying the couple gets no financial help from his wealthy mother-in-law.

“We work really hard for everything that we have and it’s Candy’s money and you can’t dictate to someone how to spend it,” McDermott told Access Hollywood. “We always do for ourselves.”

Dean McDermott’s ex-wife said that while Dean hasn’t lived up to his end of the support bargain, she feels their son has received a “gift” from the experience.

"I think Jack received the gift of being a motivated man," she told 24 Hours. "He is focused on taking care of himself, to never need money from anyone…He saw his dad on TV have a nervous breakdown and doesn't want to be that. Dean and Tori have uprooted him so many times with all their moves. They have conveyed to him such mixed messages about money they had for themselves versus money they had for him."

“He is focused on taking care of himself, to never need money from anyone…He saw his dad on TV have a nervous breakdown and doesn’t want to be that. Dean and Tori have uprooted him so many times with all their moves. They have conveyed to him such mixed messages about money they had for themselves versus money they had for him.”

While it is unclear of Jack McDermott has a relationship with his father at this point, Tori and Dean fans were previously under the impression that McDermott and his ex-wife were on friendly terms. Mary Jo appeared at a birthday party on the couple’s Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood reality show a few years ago, and Jack has been seen on the show intermittently over the years.

Eustace and Dean McDermott will face off in court on March 7.

