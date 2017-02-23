Donald Trump’s Associates Are ‘A Bunch Of Scumbags,’ Says Rep. Maxine Waters

Rep. Maxine Waters has openly referred to people from Donald Trump’s cabinet as “a bunch of scumbags.”

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters is among those Americans who are not happy with Donald Trump and wants his impeachment as soon as possible. In an interview with Chris Hayes on MSNBC’s All In, Waters spoke some harsh words for the members of Donald Trump’s cabinet and his other associates with alleged ties with the Russian government.

“I just think the American people had better understand what’s going on. This is a bunch of scumbags. That’s what they are. Who are all organized around making money,” she said.

When Hayes pressed on Waters’ “scumbag” comment, asking who from Donald Trump’s administration she exactly referred here. For this, Waters said, “This back-channeling that you see. These are a bunch of scumbags.”

Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump advisors with Russia ties are … https://t.co/FaNWNsqvFj via @msnbc — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) February 22, 2017

Hayes cleared his doubt by asking if she meant the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when she referred Donald Trump’s cabinet as “a bunch of scumbags.” For this, Maxine Waters said,

“Well I tell you this, [Secretary of State Rex] Tillerson is there to get these sanctions lifted,” Waters said. “I believe it, just watch him. He’s gonna [sic] continue to work on it. This is important for him. He was there because he negotiated the deal with Exxon, with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

Apparently, this is not the first time Maxine Waters has shown her disdain for President Trump. Earlier this month, Waters talked about Donald Trump’s impeachment. The Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said during her recent interview that the thought of impeaching Donald Trump is there, “we just have to dig deeper.”

It has been widely reported that upon swearing the oath of the office, President Donald Trump would be in direct violation of the foreign emoluments clause of the American Constitution. The clause states, “…no person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under [the United States], shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office or Title of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

As earlier reported by Time, the Trump Organization does or has done business with India, Canada, China, Egypt, Ireland, Qatar, United Kingdom, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other countries. And, while serving as the Commander-in-Chief, he will continue to receive monetary and other perks from these foreign countries and their agents.

When in the interview, it was asked about her personal views on the impeachment, Maxine Waters stated that there are many Trump followers who will believe that this is too soon to talk about his impeachment but it is never too early based on how “dangerous this man really is,” because of his connections with the Russian government.

“I do believe that there is a connection between the Ukraine and Donald Trump and of course Russia. I think that he colluded with Putin during the election and that hacking and everything that took place. I think that it’s there, we just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it.”

That being said, there are a number of factors that may lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment but as of now, he has not done anything that violates the law. On the other hand, name-calling by Maxine Waters does reflect her views on Donald Trump’s cabinet and how she thinks that his removal from the presidency should be considered by the Congress before it gets too late.

In other news, it was reported by Fox News that a senior White House official has revealed that the revised immigration ban will target seven countries but will exempt those who have the green card and the dual citizens. The final version of the revised travel bans was due to surface this week but as of now, there has been no official date from The White House as in when they are going to release the revised travel ban orders.

