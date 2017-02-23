Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Put Alleged Wedding On Hold Ahead Of ‘The Voice’?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have reportedly put their alleged wedding on hold as they prepare for their return to NBC’s The Voice.

According to a new report, the couple, who began dating in late 2015, have decided to place their reported plans to wed on the back burner as they allegedly focus on another very important milestone: a baby.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” an insider close to Gwen Stefani reportedly told Life & Style magazine on February 22. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

Gwen Stefani is already mom to three boys, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and 2-year-old Apollo, from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale. Meanwhile, despite his two past marriages, Blake Shelton does not yet have any children of his own.

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have not yet announced plans to tie the knot or have a baby, the Life & Style magazine source claimed the “Used to Love You” singer has been undergoing in vitro treatments for the past year. That said, the insider claimed she has had “little success” in her efforts to conceive and recently decided it was best to take some time off.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” the source explained. “So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were married for 13 years before announcing their split in August of 2015, just weeks after Shelton revealed that his marriage to second wife Miranda Lambert had come to an end. Following her divorce, Gwen Stefani leaned on her music career to get her through her hard times.

“I didn’t know if I was gonna do music again or write songs again, it just kind of channeled down to me — it was just a spiritual place to be,” she said during an interview with Extra TV. “And then I got to go on tour for the first time in like 7 years… after everything I’ve been through; my career, my life… and to have that exchange of love between the people that have supported me all those years and listened to the music… it was like a reboot, like a recharge.”

Gwen Stefani released her album This is What the Truth Feels Like in 2016 and began touring in the summer of last year. Around the same time, a separate Life & Style magazine report suggested that Stefani and Shelton were hoping to add a baby girl to their family.

“It might be a baby, or it might be a toddler,” the source said. “But no matter what, they want to have a little girl in their arms by the end of 2017.”

Blake Shelton also released a new album in 2016, If I’m Honest, and on it, he and Gwen Stefani’s duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” was featured. As fans may recall, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton penned the track at the start of their relationship in 2015 and debuted the song on an episode of The Voice Season 10.

When Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating in late 2015, they were starring alongside one another as coaches on The Voice Season 9. Although Gwen Stefani wasn’t seen on the series’ 10th and 11th seasons, which both aired last year on NBC, she is returning to her coaching role for Season 12 alongside Shelton and their fellow musicians, Alicia Keys, and Adam Levine.

To see more of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12 premiere episode on Monday, February 27 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

