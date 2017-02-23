Justin Bieber Says He’s Single And Lonely, But ‘Not’ Looking For Anyone

Justin Bieber has declared he’s single, according to E! Online. But don’t get too excited just yet – the 22-year-old “Boyfriend” singer says he’s not looking for a love partner either.

Justin Bieber seems to be enjoying the bachelor life. Even though Ryan Seacrest dared to suggest that Bieber is still in love with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, the “Sorry” singer is not dating anyone now, and he’s not sorry about it!

When Justin Bieber made a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a couple of months back and said he’s single, girls in the audience lost it. But the “What Do You Mean?” singer was quick to break their hearts and add that he’s not ready to mingle.

“I’m not really looking either.”

Then, the singer posted a series of now-deleted short videos on Valentine’s Day, both of which quoted from classic movies, but both of which also revealed that the Canadian singer was all alone on Valentine’s Day, according to Us Magazine.

Perhaps part of the reason that the singer was feeling so sad on Valentine’s Day was because his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez is now dating The Weeknd. After being spotted cozying up together in Santa Monica in January, the pair treated themselves to an Italian vacation before making a public appearance together at the Grammys earlier this month. Interestingly, Justin Bieber didn’t even attend the Grammys ceremony, despite having four award nominations.

Even more recently, a fan asked Justin Bieber during an Instagram Live Video to name his favorite song at the moment, to which the Canadian pop star joked that his favorite song is “Starboy” by The Weekend: and then laughed for a full – and awkward – 15 seconds.

Justin Bieber has been on the road doing his Purpose tour, and it turns out that the singer doesn’t take the opportunity to meet new girls around the world. In fact, the “Love Yourself” singer revealed that he doesn’t even use dating apps to hook up and find love.

But it’s not like Justin Bieber loves being deprived of hugs, kisses or sex. In fact, the “Sorry” singer says life on the road is tough.

“That’s probably the hardest thing [about the tour] — just being alone all the time. Just being alone.”

Selena Gomez’s new single could be about Justin Bieber https://t.co/QViuWML17p (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/UFT9a6qIXW — Kiss 95.1 (@Kiss951WNKS) February 6, 2017

And while almost every single girl that goes to see Justin Bieber on tour would keep him company so that he doesn’t feel lonely, the singer isn’t looking for a love partner now. In fact, the singer already has a companion for his tour. It’s his dog, Esther. And also his younger brother, who often keeps him company on the road.

Justin Bieber has been under a great deal of pressure lately. The singer has made headlines on several occasions in the past few months for his outbursts on stage.

During his Manchester show, Justin Bieber asked the crowd to be quiet because the noise was just too overwhelming. But after they didn’t listen to his request, the “Sorry” singer dropped the microphone and stormed off the stage.

Justin Bieber got candid about his recent behavior in a since-deleted tweet, explaining what exactly went wrong.

“People tend to want to shut you down. What I mean by that is… people try to twist things, some people don’t want to listen.”

Justin Bieber added that he felt the need to express his feelings on Twitter and to reveal how he “truly” feels. The singer asked his fans not to judge him for his actions, because there are going to be times “where I say the wrong thing, because I’m human.”

“But I don’t pretend to be perfect and I hope to God that, you know, I don’t say the right thing all the time because if that was the case then I’d be a robot, and I’m just, I’m not a robot.”

Single sleeve of the day : Love Yourself by Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/ZZ4p07lvTW — Steve Hasting (@durandurantulsa) January 27, 2017

And just like any human, Justin Bieber says sometimes he gets upset, angry and frustrated. But the singer promised to always be himself “on this stage.”

There is good news for those who missed Justin Bieber’s Purpose tour, according to USA Today. The singer has played more than 100 shows on the tour since March, 2016, already, but in no way does it mean that he’s tired.

During his appearance on Ellen’s daytime show in 2016, the singer announced he’ll return for his first-ever stadium tour in the U.S. And in addition to being able to hear Justin Bieber in America one more time, this time ticket prices will be even lower.

That’s because playing stadiums instead of arenas always mean more affordable tickets. Justin Bieber managed to get between 12,000 and 15,000 fans on his arena shows this year, but his new dates are expected to draw larger crowds and even be comparable to Taylor Swift’s hit 1989 tour, which amassed between 40,000 to 50,000 fans.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]