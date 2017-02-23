Ivanka Trump Takes Daughter Arabella To The Supreme Court

Ivanka Trump and her daughter Arabella Kushner just went on one very memorable field trip together. Ivanka took Arabella to the Supreme Court on Wednesday to learn about the judicial system. The first daughter attended the hearing early in the morning. Trump tweeted that she was happy to give Arabella a first-hand look at the judicial system in action. According to Ivanka, it’s never too early to learn about justice. Ivanka concluded with the caption, “… #SCOTUS #SupremeCourt #ImportantLessons #MotherDaughter.”

“Arabella and I visited the Supreme Court this morning and attended a hearing.”

A court spokesperson confirmed that Ivanka sat in and listened to oral arguments at the Supreme Court Wednesday, according to Us Weekly. Ivanka was there as an invited guest of Justice Anthony Kennedy. It has been reported that Ivanka and Kennedy met during her father’s inauguration last month.

Ivanka and her daughter had great seats which were opposite from the press gallery. Trump sat in the “VIP section” and listened intently to the case “Kindred Nursing Centers L.P. v Clark.” At one point, the first granddaughter was seen peering over the rows of seats in front of her.

Trump listened to a technical case examining the question “Do Arbitration Agreements between Nursing Homes and Patients Violate Public Policy or are they enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act?,” according to Us Weekly. After the educational trip, Ivanka uploaded a photo of herself with her five-year-old daughter posing on the steps of the Supreme Court.

Arabella & me at the Supreme Court today. I'm grateful for the opportunity to teach her about the judicial system in our country firsthand. pic.twitter.com/1YXHyZ9ADZ — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 22, 2017

The adorable 5-year-old was also at her mother’s side at a Lunar New Year party at the Chinese embassy earlier this month. Arabella has been learning Mandarin since she was a toddler. When Arabella was just 16-months-old, Ivanka told the South China Morning Post in 2012 that her daughter was studying with a Chinese nanny.

“I don’t know much, but I can pretty much name every animal in the zoo, so if I go on a safari, I’ll be able to use my Mandarin… It’s not so practical, but I’m learning. My daughter doesn’t speak much yet, but she seems to know as many words in Mandarin — in terms of understanding what they mean — as she does in English.”

In 2016, Arabella went viral in China from a video that was shared on Ivanka’s Instagram account. Arabella recited a few lines from Tang dynasty poems while in a traditional red Chinese-style dress.

Arabella wanted to have a pre-bedtime #ChineseNewYear party this past Sunday evening. She got all dressed up and performed songs and poems for Jared, Joseph and me. It was pretty adorable ????#yearofthemonkey #happyChineseNewYear A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 10, 2016 at 5:29am PST

The Supreme Court teaching moment comes a few weeks after President Donald Trump criticized judges who opposed his executive order that was issued on January 27. The order barred citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days and refugees for 120 days.

After the election of President Donald Trump, Ivanka and her family made the decision to move from New York City to Washington, D.C. Since then, Ivanka shared candid snapshots of her life inside the White House.

Watching Marine One land on the South Lawn A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:10am PST

Ivanka also took her son to the Smithsonian and captioned a cute photo of herself with Joseph holding a butterfly. Ivanka said she and her son were exploring the wonders of the Smithsonian’s Museum of Natural History. On February 21, Ivanka posted an adorable photo of her 3-year-old son with his face pressed up against a window with the caption, “Have a wonderful week! #latergram from the Oval Office.”

Ivanka does not have an official title in the White House — However, Ivanka has been active in the administration and has attended various events throughout Washington, D.C. Ivanka has also attended important meetings with diplomatic figureheads.

Great session this morning with leading manufacturing CEOs on workforce development A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:04am PST

However, a February 13 Instagram photo of Ivanka sitting behind the Oval Office desk was slammed by Twitter users who wrote that “the Oval Office should not be a prop for the president’s daughter.”

A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! ???????????????? A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Ivanka was also the center of controversy after she posted a photo of herself glammed up in a silver Carolina Herrera gown a day after Trump signed and issued his controversial executive order. According to Vanity Fair, Ivanka felt “terrible about the post” and that she “does not want something like this to happen again.” An insider close to the family said Ivanka “can adjust her behavior accordingly, and she’s open to that.”

[Feature Image by Molly Riley/AP Images]