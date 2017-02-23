‘This Is Us’ Schedule For 2017: Following Episode 17, When Does Season 2 Air?

With just two episodes left, the first season of NBC’s This Is Us will soon be coming to an end. But following the conclusion of the season’s final two episodes, when does This Is Us return for Season 2? It turns out fans of the comedy-drama might not have all that long to wait before new episodes air.

According to Variety, following the apparent success of the show’s first season, NBC has renewed This Is Us for two additional seasons, each 18 episodes in length. NBC’s decision to renew This Is Us long before the conclusion of its first season speaks to the show’s early success, but perhaps more surprising is their decision to renew the show for not just one but two additional seasons. It’s virtually unheard of for a network to renew a show for two additional seasons before the first season has even finished airing.

Given the success of the show’s first season, NBC will undeniably be keen to push out Season 2 of This Is Us as soon as possible. The show’s first episode aired on September 20, 2016, and with that in mind, NBC is very likely to confirm that it will return for a second season as part of their fall line-up. However, it will ultimately be the decision of the show’s creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman as to when Season 2 is ready to be aired. That being said, Fogelman will likely already know the direction he wants to take the show in Season 2.

The show’s ensemble cast stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Ron Cephas Jones. It follows the family lives and connections of several people who all share the same birthday, following the ways in which they are both similar and different.

This Is Us has been an undeniable success for NBC, averaging a 2.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic used by advertisers. At the same time, Nielsen’s Live-plus-Same Day ratings give the series an average of 9.56 million viewers per episode. What’s more, neither of those figures take into account viewers watching the show on demand. With its incredible performance taken into account, it’s no surprise that NBC was keen to renew This Is Us for a second and third season before the show’s first season had even finished airing.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the show’s creator Dan Fogelman discussed the future of This Is Us going into its second season. In the interview, Fogelman teased Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) storyline for Season 2, saying “I think you’ll see a lot of that in our next episode, and then really bleeding heavily into next season. He’s clearly a man who’s lived a very structured existence, and he’s a man who’s all things to all people.”

Fogelman also confirmed that Ron Cephas Jones’ character William will remain part of the show, saying “You will see him in the next episode. You will not see him in the finale, but only because it’s a very Jack and Rebecca-centric episode. He’s going to remain a big part of the show.” However, he conceded that he was limited in where he could take William because of his backstory.

This Is Us Episode 17 will air on NBC on March 7 and Episode 18 on March 14. The network looks set to confirm that its newest comedy-drama will return for a second season later this year.

[Featured Image by NBC]