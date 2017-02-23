Blac Chyna Flaunts Massive 40-Pound Weight Loss Amidst Pregnancy Rumors

Blac Chyna has officially shut down pregnancy rumors by stepping onto the bathroom scale. Chyna has dropped a whopping 40-pounds since giving birth to Dream Kardashian in November of 2016. The newly single mother of two stepped on the scale to share the progress of her post-baby weight loss. Chyna posted the results via Snapchat on Tuesday.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

“From 192 to 152.4 – Goal 130 – Summer 2017.”

According to Chyna, she’s only 10-pounds away from her weight loss goal. That didn’t stop Chyna from posting a seductive photo with the caption, “Sultry.” In the photo, Blac showed zero signs of a baby bump. The star has been showing off her curves quite a bit lately and has been posing for shots showing off a slimmer figure.

Sultry A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:33am PST

In another photo shoot teaser, Kardashian fans saw Blac Chyna sporting a drastically different look. Blac’s hair was dyed in a platinum shade that looked incredible in contrast to her black, intricately-woven velour designed bodysuit.

Beauty A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:52am PST

Rob and Chyna first became public in January of 2017. Those who were keeping up with Rob & Chyna were plenty confused with Blac Chyna’s turbulent relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Chyna is also BFF’s with Amber Rose — who the ex of Kanye West. Rob’s big sister, Kim, is married to Kanye West and shares two children with the Life Of Pablo rapper.

Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Split

Rob proposed to Blac Chyna in April 2016. Just one month later, the happy couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. More recently, Rob Kardashian posted a photo with Dream after the couple split. He captioned the sweet photo cuddling with his little girl, “My favorite pic of us.”

My favorite pic of us ???????? A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:52am PST

The seemingly happy couple first split up in March of 2016. From the beginning of the relationship, both Rob and Chyna experienced their fair share of brawls, both public and private. Now, a source close to the couple revealed that the wedding is off.

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off… They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

Family ❤ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:44pm PST

When the news of Rob’s engagement with Tyga’s ex hit the internet, the Kardashian clan remained silent. Later on, we found that Kylie and her big sis Khloe took the news the hardest. While filming Rob & Chyna, the only male Kardashian became stressed and exasperated with filming. Many times, Rob looked to his female family members for relationship advice.

Several of Rob and Chyna’s fights were documented on their E! reality show. This proved to be upsetting for Rob who had previously been a recluse for a couple of years before entering into a serious relationship with Blac Chyna.

Chyna took Dream and dashed out of the couple’s shared California home after a fight broke out that nearly ended their engagement. During the Christmas season of 2016, Rob posted the aftermath of the fight — the empty house and empty nursery on Snapchat.

Then, in 2016, the couple spent New Year’s Eve together. Rob shared a sweet video to Instagram that showcased home footage of the couple kissing, cuddling and laughing throughout their relationship. Rob captioned the video, “1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee.”

Early on in the relationship, Rob exclusively told People that Chyna got him through his “darkest times.”

“I’ve been friends with Chyna for a long time… She was someone I reached out to for advice. She would cook for me and we’d just talk. She’s surrounded me with a lot of positivity. From the moment we met, I knew I wanted to be more than friends.”

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]