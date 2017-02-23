Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Likely To Happen, Says Freddie Roach

UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor made it clear that his sole focus is the Floyd Mayweather fight during his pay per view interview in Manchester earlier this year. Since then McGregor has flown to Las Vegas to smooth things over with the Nevada Commission and talk terms with Floyd.

The Notorious told TMZ cameras that Floyd did not show up when he was in Las Vegas, while clarifying his comments about reality star Khloe Kardashian. Conor states that Floyd his “petrified” and “retired twice” when he showed up to Vegas.

Boxing coach Freddie Roach gave an update on the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, stating that it is likely to happen. While on Ariel Helwani’s Monday show The MMA Hour Roach stated the following:

“It looks like it’s gonna happen. Everything is pointing in the right direction. I think Conor will have his hands full with a boxer like Floyd. But he’s sellable, he’s making some noise,” reports MMA Fighting.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor is 'a joke' for boxing, says Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez https://t.co/2xHwnbcYnx pic.twitter.com/mSJFJBlKXu — Indy Sport (@IndySport) February 22, 2017

Freddie Roach goes on to say that Floyd asked him if Conor had asked the legendary boxing coach to train him, which Freddie denied. He went on to say that Floyd confirm his interest in the fight:

“According to Mayweather, yes,” Roach said. “He told me he would fight him. Everything is pointing in that direction right now. At one point, I didn’t think it was possible.”

Most critics believe that Floyd Mayweather, who has a perfect professional record, is the hardest man to hit but Conor believes he just needs to land one clean punch to end the fight. Critics also point out that while McGregor will win an MMA fight with ease, he will have a hard time defeating ‘Money’ Mayweather in a boxing match. However, Freddie Roach does not count out the Notorious:

“He is a pretty good striker,” Roach said of Conor’s standup skills. “The thing is Floyd is a great boxer. He’s really good at hitting and not getting hit and so forth. I think it would take a long time for Conor to get ready for a boxing match, a pure boxing match. But ya know, one punch can change everything. It’s the sport we’re in. I’m not gonna count him out completely. I think Mayweather is the favorite, yes, but I wouldn’t count anyone out. Because he throws, he throws hard and he’s not afraid to throw.”

Coffee on a Segway pic.twitter.com/epEAcp2wf8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 22, 2017

Most critics expect Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather to generate PPV sales similar to the Pacquiao vs. Mayweather fight. Conor has spoken at length about his dissatisfaction with his UFC pay and wants to renegotiate his contract. While McGregor spoke about his interest in having the UFC involved in the super fight, President Dana White stated that the bout would be impossible without the UFC’s involvement.

Working hard at @boxnburn thank you for the hospitality ???? pic.twitter.com/zJHUtEMpTc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 22, 2017

During his PPV interview, Conor referenced the Ali Act; however, it is unclear whether it has been implemented in the UFC and reports late last year suggested that UFC is lobbying to prevent the expansion of the federal law into MMA.

Dana White has stated that he has not spoken to Conor McGregor since his explosive interview with Ariel Helwani. UFC recently resigned Georges St Pierre, one of its biggest stars and longest reigning champions.

With Ronda Rousey potentially retiring, Jon Jones on suspension and Conor focusing on boxing, the UFC is running low of PPV star for 2017 and this would have worked in GSP favor when negotiating his return.

Conor McGregor vs. GSP is a potential big matchup for The Notorious if the Floyd Mayweather fight falls through. At this point, it is not clear what 2017 hold for the UFC lightweight champion.

Do you think the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight will happen?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Michael Reaves/Getty Images]