NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers

In the most recent NBA trade rumors, Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers may still be trying to close some deals before the trade deadline passes. Miami Heat, on the other hand, is laying low. What’s currently going on with these teams?

The Atlanta Hawks are still looking for more deals

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly eyeing Phoenix Suns’ P.J. Tucker, along with several other teams. The NBA team, whose priority is defense, could certainly make use of Tucker’s defensive abilities, but not so much that the Hawks would feel strongly compelled to trade.

Sources: Teams showing interest in trading for Suns swingman P.J. Tucker include the Raptors, Wizards, Clippers, Hawks, Celtics and Jazz. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 21, 2017

But that’s not to say that Tucker is not useful. Toronto Raptors, L.A. Clippers, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, and Utah Jazz are all interested in making a trade deal with the Suns for the NBA player.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, AJC reports that Atlanta is still looking to add someone that will boost their offensive power, provided that someone is good at defense too. When asked on Wednesday whether they would look into improving their offense at the deadline, Mike Budenholzer replied,

“I think that is a fair generalization. I think we always do because our bread and butter is defense.”

So far, the Hawks have completed three NBA trade deals this year, per CBS Sports. On January 7, the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Kyle Korver from Atlanta for Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams, a protected first-round pick, and cash considerations.

On January 18, Mo Williams was traded off to the Denver Nuggets along with cash considerations and the Heat got trade player exception. And just yesterday, Hawks got Ersan Ilyasova from the Philadelphia 76ers for Tiago Splitter and two future NBA second-round picks on February 22.

The Miami Heat are quiet this NBA trade season

While the Atlanta Hawks have been busy, the Miami Heat just seems to be waiting for the NBA trade deadline to pass by. No player from the team is included in CBS Sports’ list of 40 players that could be moved by 3 p.m. today, which could mean that they are just not that interested in making any trade.

According to a The Insiders podcast, though, the Cleveland Cavaliers could put Iman Shumpert out, which the Heat should take advantage of. Miami can then trade off Dion Waiters, Josh McRoberts, and their 2018 second-round pick for the veteran guard.

Shumpert has also gained the interest of the Houston Rockets, but the Cavaliers are reportedly not interested in their offer. In fact, Cleveland is apparently uninterested in any of the unnamed NBA teams’ offers, Cleveland.com reports.

“For me, that’s not going to happen,” Cleveland Cavaliers NBA coach Tyronn Lue said.

It’s unknown if the Heat are willing to try to make an offer just hours before the NBA trade deadline, if they haven’t already, but it looks like they’re not moving an inch.

The Indiana Pacers may keep Paul George

The most recent rumor is that the Indiana Pacers are looking to trade off Paul George to interested NBA parties, which include the Boston Celtics, the L.A. Lakers, and possibly the Philadelphia 76ers.

On the contrary, the Pacers reportedly don’t want George to go at all. Marc Stein says that Indiana is trying to strengthen the roster to convince the All-Star forward to stay. Fortunately for them, Paul feels the same way, The Inquisitr reports.

“I’m committed here. Myself and the front office, we’ve had great talks. I’ve got a job to do and I’m trying to turn a season around, trying to get us playing better. That’s where my mind is. It’s easy to block out everything else. I can’t allow that to weigh on me. This is what’s important right now.”

As for who’s moving in, the Indiana Pacers may score Jahlil Okafor from the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA team has expressed interest in going for a trade with the NBA player, but the Sixers are still sifting through the numerous offers. Nevertheless, Okafor is going out as the trade deadline passes for sure.

With only a few hours left until the NBA trade deadline, a lot can still happen. Some pending deals may be finalized and we may still see a number of players switching to other teams. Tune in for breaking news.

