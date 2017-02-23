Marvel TV Recap: More LMDs On ‘Agents of SHIELD’ And ‘Legion’ Gets Even Darker

With less than a month until Marvel Television and Netflix release the highly-anticipated Iron Fist as a lead-up to the Marvel’s The Defenders crossover series, fans of shows based on Marvel Comics can still get their fix from Agents of SHIELD on ABC and Legion on FX. Agents of SHIELD continues to fight for relevancy as part of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, receiving considerably less fanfare than its Netflix counterparts as it fills the gaps between Avengers movies. Legion, on the other hand, introduces fans to a whole new generation of mutants from the X-Men side of the Marvel Universe, just as it’s theatrical cousin Logan passes the torch from Wolverine to X-23.

Note: The following contains spoilers for the most recent episodes of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and Legion.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Recap — Season 4, Episode 15 — “Self Control”

The fourth season of Agents has been divided up into three pods, with this week’s episode marking the end of the LMD phase as they transition into the Hydra phase to close out the season. As Episode 14 ended, viewers learned that several SHIELD agents had joined May in being replaced by their Life Model Decoys. It looked like Fitz and Simmons were going to have to take out the robotic versions of Coulson, Mack, Mace and Quake.

Some solid twists were thrown in, however, leaving the characters and the viewers uncertain of exactly who had been replaced by LMDs and who was still a human. By the end of the episode, everyone knows that the only key players who are still human inside the SHIELD base are Jemma and Daisy. Aida, who has been making plans of her own while Radcliffe is living in The Framework, has added Fitz, Mack, Mace and Coulson to the alternative reality, along with May and Radcliffe.

As the episode concludes, Aida decides that the best thing for Radcliffe and for The Framework is if Radcliffe is forced to stay inside so that he can’t change his mind later and destroy everything that Aida has been able to build with the help of the Darkhold. Simmons and Quake deduce that they only way to save their friends is to send Daisy into The Framework herself, convince their friends to wake up, and then go find their bodies.

Before the show ends, viewers get a glimpse of the alternative world inside The Framework. It is significantly different, even though Radcliffe instructed Aida to fix just one major regret for each person. May now works for Hydra, Daisy is in a relationship with Agent Ward (see the video above), Simmons is dead, Coulson is a professor who teaches people to fear the Inhumans, Mack has a seemingly simply family life and Fitz has become some sort of celebrity.

Where to Watch Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Tuesday evenings on ABC at 10/9c. The first three seasons of Agents of SHIELD can be streamed via Netflix, while the five most recent episodes can be streamed via Hulu or ABC’s website. Agents will be taking five-week break, returning with a new episode on April 4.

Legion Recap — Episode 3 — “Chapter 3”

After just two episodes, the new FX series Legion is already considered by some to be one of the best superhero shows on television. In much the same way that Deadpool shook up the superhero movie scene and shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage brought a whole new flavor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Legion seems to be in a league of its own.

In the third installment of Legion, one of the primary focuses was discovering the truth behind some of the confusing events in David’s past, including the scene where he caused a kitchen utensil hurricane and the creepy children’s book, World’s Angriest Boy in the World. At the same time, David learns that his sister has been kidnapped and is being tortured as Division 3 tries to hunt him down.

Trying to write a straight-forward recap of Legion may be more difficult that keeping track of what’s happening when viewers experience the show for themselves. So much time is spent revisiting memories and dealing with David’s own schizophrenia and paranoia that viewers are constantly trying to establish what is real and what is merely perception — an issue that is also being tackled on Agents of SHIELD as Radcliffe and Aida discuss the benefits of living in a false reality.

Ultimately, not a whole lot is learned, except that uncovering the secrets to David’s past — and the origins of his powers — could be the most difficult task upon which Dr. Melanie Bird and her memory-specialist assistant Ptonomy have ever ventured. Someone is preventing them from learning the full truth, and it’s unclear whether that person is David (consciously or subconsciously) or if it has something to do with the yellow-eyed demon and/or the creepy character from the demented children’s book that was read to him as a child.

As the episode ends, Melanie is inside one of David’s memories, trying to read The World’s Angriest Boy in the World. The creepy villain forces the book shut on her hand, and Melanie wakes up. As the show wraps up, Syd conjectures that what they’re experiencing might not be David’s true memories at all, implying that someone is manipulating everything to keep them out.

Where to Watch Legion

Marvel’s Legion airs weekly on FX. New episodes will premiere Wednesday nights at 10/9c. Episodes can be streamed on demand via FX’s official Legion page and via Hulu.

[Featured Image by Legion/Twitter]