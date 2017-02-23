Blac Chyna Poses Nude And Shows Rob Kardashian What He’s Missing

Blac Chyna shared her nude pictures to the world through her Instagram page showcasing her amazing weight loss. She is quickly losing her post-baby weight and perhaps reaching her targets and goals. The reality said that she wanted to lose a few more pounds before the summer. The star looks well on her way to losing all her baby weight and becoming bikini ready possibly even before then.

The former stripper had given birth to her daughter Dream Kardashian in November and has since lost 40 pounds as revealed on her Snapchat. Chyna would like to reach her goal weight of 130 pounds, which is slightly less than her pre-baby weight. She told E! News that she wanted to feel confident and that she wanted to get her body back as well having her focus on her baby.

She also said that she managed to lose her weight by going on hikes, drinking her teas- that is her detox teas as well as breastfeeding and a lot of water. Blac Chyna had a C-section so it had been a lot more difficult for her when it came to the weight loss.

Her nude photo shoot saw her in between white bed sheet and gazing into the camera. In one image she covered herself with just a pillow showing off her curves as well as her flat stomach.

Blac Chyna’s Baby Rumors

The star could quite possibly be showing her ex-fiancé what it is that he’s missing. She has been sharing several pictures of herself posing seductively and looking right into the camera. Though some may argue that she was just doing the pictures for herself. The current pictures popped up after rumors begun to swirl that the reality star might be pregnant with her third child and that Rob might be the father. The rumors started after she was seen at Amber Rose’s son’s birthday party wearing loose clothing that made her look larger than the last pictures that she had shared of herself in the red lace outfit. She posed in the all red with a belt that clinched her waist and while some would think that this was clear indication that the star wasn’t pregnant some still speculated.

The 28-year-old star was dancing and enjoying her time with her friends and in the process, her stomach seemed a bit larger than it actually was which would actually just have been the loose fitting clothing. She did, however, put the naysayers to rest when she shared the racy pictures of herself nude in bed. Perhaps the perfect way to show your ex your happy is by showing him what he’s missing.

Blac Chyna Is Unfazed By Breakup

While some speculated as to whether Blac Chyna was indeed carrying Rob’s third child or not the star seems completely unfazed as she’s been seen looking happier after the apparent split. She has been sharing a number of snaps of herself with her best friend Amber Rose having the time of their lives. The video vixen can also be seen spending quality time with her two children and enjoying herself. The star has been linked to one gentleman after she was seen on a supposed date with him getting cozy and without her engagement ring. This is what sparked the rumors that her engagement to Rob was finally over. The on and off couple and broken up in December and it seems that the relationship wasn’t able to recover. Their relationship seems tumultuous with the two at each other’s necks on social media exposing each other with Rob having to apologize for being rude in public. Their more recent break-up was apparently due to several reasons such as his family not liking her as well as Rob feeling like it wasn’t going well and that the lack of communication from Chyna with Rob was a big deal.

