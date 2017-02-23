‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Norman Reedus Talks Morgan And Ezekiel

The Walking Dead Season 7B had Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group asking King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) to join the fight against the Saviors. Unfortunately, the storyline did not go the way fans expected. Instead of agreeing, Ezekiel took it under advisement and then revealed the answer was no. During the scene, Ezekiel asked Morgan Jones (Lennie James) what he thought. The character wanted peace, despite all of the Alexandrians who have died. Recently, Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon, shared his thoughts on what Morgan needs to do and who Ezekiel trusts. The actor also explained why his character left The Kingdom.

TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading if you are not caught up or don’t want to risk knowing any information on what would happen next.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the reason for King Ezekiel‘s decision regarding the Saviors was revealed. It was because he does not want any bloodshed and prefers a peaceful existence. He isn’t blind to the horrors of the apocalyptic world. However, he views The Kingdom as a safe haven from that world. Also, his people have no idea that there is an agreement between their community and the Saviors. The Walking Dead character would prefer to keep it that way. Executive producer Greg Nicotero spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Ezekiel’s mindset.

“Ezekiel has a secret — a lot of the other people that live at The Kingdom, they don’t know about the Saviors. They don’t know about Negan. So I think he’s more interested in protecting his own people than putting his neck out on the line. I don’t think he’s the kind of guy who wouldn’t put his neck out on the line, because obviously he’s brought in Morgan. He’s brought in Carol (Melissa McBride). He’s fascinated with them, but the idea that people will die, Ezekiel’s struggling with that right now. Like, what defines living? Clearly, not losing people is part of it, but, if things were to escalate, they would find themselves in a big, bad place fast.”

On The Walking Dead, Rick left Daryl at The Kingdom. The primary reason was to keep him safe. He escaped from the Sanctuary and by now, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Dwight (Austin Amelio), and the Saviors must be out looking for him. The other reason was so Daryl could convince The Kingdom to join their fight.

On the last episode of TWD, Daryl Dixon didn’t get a chance to talk to Ezekiel, but did have a few things to say to Morgan. He expressed his frustration and tried to talk some sense into Lennie James’ character. However, it didn’t do any good. Speaking to EW, Norman Reedus discussed Morgan Jones and what he thinks the character should be doing.

“Yeah, that mindset has got to go. I mean, I get it — whaa, whaa, whaa — but c’mon, dude, we need you! And he’s the only person that has Ezekiel’s ear. He’s the only person that Ezekiel really trusts. Rick gives Daryl that job to stare him into submission and all that stuff, but it’s just not going to happen. We need Morgan to do it and Morgan needs to step up.”

When Rick and his group approached Ezekiel about the Saviors on The Walking Dead, Morgan found out about the deaths of Glenn, Abraham, Spencer, and Olivia. During the last exchange between The Kingdom and the Saviors, Morgan witnessed Richard (Karl Makinen) being attacked by one of Negan’s men. During the scuffle, Morgan ended up getting hurt. Even with all of these things, he still insists that fighting the Saviors is not the answer.

Reedus was asked about Daryl beating Richard to a bloody pulp. He planned on leaving the Saviors a trail to Carol Peletier’s (Melissa McBride) house. When Daryl found out that it was Carol who lived there, that crossed the line.

“It’s a different thing, because they need the numbers. They need these people to fight Negan. But at the same time, he’s not going to let him sacrifice her (Carol) for that job. You’re going to have to find another way, you know?”

As for why Daryl left The Kingdom, it is because he is going to take care of things himself. He is loyal to Rick Grimes and the Alexandrians. It is difficult for him to be left behind and not be able to do anything.

“He’s just done. He’s going to do it himself. The thing about Daryl is, he’s loyal to one group, and it’s hard for him to stay behind and stay behind and stay behind. He’s just had enough. He’s got to figure out a way to do this where it works for everybody, but also he’s not going to take anything away from his family.”

What do you think is going to happen with Daryl, Carol, and Ezekiel on The Walking Dead? Will Morgan Jones change his mind and try to get The Kingdom to join the fight against Negan and the Saviors? Or will something else happen that leads the community into war?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]