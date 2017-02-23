‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24 Cast Rumors: Jake Miller And A Disney Star

The Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast will be announced in less than a week, but some impatient fans are refusing to wait for the big reveal. Social media sleuths have been busy scouring Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat for clues about who might be joining the cast, and they recently added two more names to the list of possibilities.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are the only known Season 24 cast members so far. The Dancing with the Stars pros welcomed their first child less than two months ago, but Peta recently told Us Weekly that she’s eager to get back in the DWTS ballroom. She said that she missed being on the show last season, and she’s hoping that competing will help her get her pre-baby body back. According to Maks, he decided to return because he had a blast last season. He also wants to spend time with his wife.

It’s unclear if Jenna Johnson will be returning to Dancing with the Stars as a pro, but some fans want her to get a chance to redeem herself. The DWTS troupe member competed with a celebrity partner for the first time last season, and she and partner Jake T. Austin were the first couple eliminated. Some fans of the show want to see more of Jenna and are begging for her to be paired with 24-year-old pop star Jake Miller for Season 24.

These fans believe that a picture making the rounds on social media may be evidence that their dreams are about to come true. On Wednesday night, Jake Miller shared a Snapchat photo of Jenna Johnson kissing him on the cheek. It was reportedly taken at OK! Magazine‘s pre-Oscars party.

“Future DWTS partners?????” Jake captioned the photo.

Look who finally met ???????? #jennajohnson #jakemiller #dwts A post shared by Jenna Johnson Fans (@jennaj_fans) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:16pm PST

Jake Miller and Jenna Johnson previously expressed an interest in competing on Dancing with the Stars together last month. One of Jenna’s fans tweeted that the pair is a “dream #dwts partnership,” and Jake and Jenna used emojis to let the fan know that they agree.

Jake Miller has a connection to another possible Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast member. As Entertainment Weekly reports, Olympic gymnastic Simone Biles played Miller’s love interest in the music video for his single “Overnight.” Biles wanted to compete against former teammate Laurie Hernandez during last season of Dancing with the Stars, but she couldn’t because of her busy schedule. According to Just Jared, Biles said that she would love to do this season instead, so she’s high up on the list of cast possibilities.

Yayyyyy we finally got to see you!:) #Overnight A post shared by Laurie Hernandez (@lauriehernandez_) on Aug 28, 2016 at 9:30pm PDT

The Disney Channel’s current and former talent is often mined for Dancing with the Stars, and it looks like fans of the cable network’s early 2000’s programming might be seeing another familiar face during Season 24. One social media sleuth has discovered that 32-year-old actress Christy Carlson Romano recently started following the official DWTS Twitter page. NFL star Antonio Brown was outed as a Season 22 competitor when he followed the DWTS Twitter page shortly before the official cast announcement, so Romano’s Twitter follow may be evidence that she has signed on for Season 24.

Christy Carlson Romano played Ren Stevens on Even Stevens, and she voiced the titular character on Kim Possible. According to Entertainment Tonight, she gave birth to her first child on Christmas Eve, so she’s in the same boat as DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd. The show’s producers might like the idea of playing up the new mom angle, and cute babies are also welcome in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, other Season 24 cast possibilities include The Bachelor star Nick Viall, Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, former child star Madison Pettis, one or both of the twin stars of HGTV’s Property Brothers, and The Bold and the Beautiful actor Pierson Fodé.

The cast will be announced March 1 on Good Morning America, and Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for iHeart]