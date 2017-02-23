Kim Kardashian Suffers Another Nip Slip In A Lace Corset Number, She Is Back!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian suffered a nip slip once again as she tried to contain her full bust in a skimpy white lace corset. The TV star was out and about in the Woodland hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for a family luncheon commemorating the birthday of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

She is back, obviously!

Kim Kardashian was spotted walking along the streets of Los Angeles as she went to a family lunch with momager, Kris Jenner and older sister, Kourtney Kardashian with her four-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick in her arms. Kim rocked an all-white ensemble wearing a lace corset top which she teamed up with a high-waist baggy sweatpants and a ginormous parka. Kim finished her look with a pair of tortoiseshell framed sunglasses and a mini orange Birkin purse. The star put up her black tresses in a tight ponytail which flowed all the way down to her back.

However, while walking towards the restaurant, Kim gave photographers an accidental nip slip as she struggled to contain her ample cleavage in that skimpy top. The mother-of-two just shrugged off the minor incident and continued on her way, even putting on a street pose for the crew as they were filming the 13th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

It’s actually funny how the puffy parka wasn’t able to serve its purpose of covering that nip slip. Perhaps if you’re a Kardashian, some clothes are just meant for display.

Meanwhile, Kourtney wore a black top and olive green pants tucked into black ankle boots, layered underneath by a gray aviator jacket. Her daughter, Penelope looked adorable in an Adidas panda jumpsuit. Kris Jenner was practically all business as she dressed up in a black suit and pairing it with black slip-on shoes for the lunchtime filming.

Dance with my father again

Earlier that day, the reality star has spent the morning giving a tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian on Twitter. It would have been his 73rd birthday if he hadn’t succumbed to esophageal cancer at the age of 59.

Kim shared an old family photo and captioned it, “Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I’m so grateful you are my dad.”

Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I'm so grateful you are my dad! pic.twitter.com/0AAyqCu0nM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

Robert Kardashian was a defense lawyer and a former O.J. Simpson friend. He and Kris Jenner shared four children together during their 13 years of marriage that ended in 1991. Rob never lived to see his family’s TV series; nevertheless, Kim thanked him for leaving a meaningful family tradition which she’s carrying on with her own children, North, three, and Saint, one, with husband Kanye West.

“I found a 3-page letter my dad wrote me right after highschool about life and it’s so special to have. I re-read it last night [heart emoji]. I write my kids a letter each year reflecting on the year we had together & fun memories. I’ll give the letters to them when they turn 21 [insert heart emoji],” she tweeted.

I found a 3 page letter my dad wrote me right after high school about life and it's so special to have. I re-read it last night ❤️ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

Kim and Kanye are patching things up together

The couple suffered a terrible ordeal during last year’s trimester—from Kim’s Paris robbery in which she was held at gunpoint to Kanye’s mental breakdown due to stress from work. But, things are going on fine as the two promised to put a solid hold on their marriage.

Happy Valentine's Day A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:04am PST

“They want it to work. They are getting along and have been working on themselves a lot. One of the things they’re really trying to do is travel more together—for fun and when they each have work obligations, they’d go with each other,” an inside source told E! News.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]