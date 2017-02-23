WWE News: Asuka Close to Breaking Goldberg’s Historic Undefeated Record From WCW

Asuka is still the NXT Women’s Champion, and she remains undefeated on WWE programming, but she’s closing in on a historic record that the WWE Universe believed was unbreakable. The Empress of Tomorrow is the most dominant talent to ever come through WWE’s developmental system, which is saying a lot. She’s carried the NXT women’s division from “The Four Horsewomen” era into the next generation we have now.

For all intents and purposes, Asuka is too big to stay in NXT. In fact, WWE is struggling to find appropriate competition for her in the current division. For instance, WWE officials had to bring back Mickie James for NXT Takeover: Toronto to give Asuka a stronger opponent for the event. There is no question that Asuka is ready for the main roster, but she can’t jump to Raw or SmackDown because she’s still carrying NXT.

Recently, Asuka broke Paige’s inaugural NXT Women’s Title reign of three-hundred and eight days, which makes her the longest reigning NXT Champion in history. The Empress of Tomorrow could stay undefeated until she debuts on WWE television in the future. Before then, she’s close to breaking Goldberg’s undefeated streak of 173 straight wins without a loss from his original run in WCW, and she’s expected to break it soon.

In the late 90’s, Goldberg’s undefeated streak catapulted him from being a complete unknown in wrestling to being a top three superstar of the industry. At the time, Goldberg’s momentum and popularity matched Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock’s heights in WWE, which is something a lot of fans forget. Goldberg’s undefeated streak ended after 173 straight victories without a loss, which is something fans will never forget.

In fact, Goldberg’s rise during his undefeated streak was so important that the WWE Universe brought him back to WWE programming almost twenty years later. He’s considered one of WWE’s most bankable stars on the current WWE roster, and he’s expected to become the WWE Universal Champion at WWE FastLane in ten days. The importance of Bill Goldberg’s undefeated streak in wrestling history cannot be overstated.

The fact that Asuka is close to breaking Goldberg’s record is stunning. It’s a testament to her run with NXT and as the NXT Women’s Champion. What’s interesting is WWE officials are either unaware or unwilling to let it be known that Asuka is closing in on a record that most fans believe is unbreakable. By the numbers, she doesn’t need many more matches to surpass Goldberg’s undefeated streak of 173 wins without a loss.

According to a thread on Reddit/SquaredCircle, there are two versions of Goldberg’s record that Asuka can break. Although his undefeated streak is recognized as 173 wins without a loss, Goldberg’s streak is actually 157 wins without a loss. As of this writing, Asuka currently sits at 149 wins without being pinned or made to submit. By the numbers, The Empress of Tomorrow doesn’t need much longer to break Goldberg’s record.

Asuka only needs eight more matches to tie Goldberg’s official record and nine to legitimately pass his mark from WCW. However, the undefeated streak is recognized with 173 victories, so she will need twenty-four more matches to tie his mark and twenty-five to break Goldberg’s undefeated streak once and for all. There is no way to predict when Asuka would break the record, but she may do it over Wrestlemania 33 weekend.

It’s really interesting that Goldberg’s record could be broken by someone like Asuka. On paper, you’d think WWE would push a monster heel like Braun Strowman to break that record, but it will be a woman in NXT, who is doing it without a lot of attention as of yet. WWE may never acknowledge the record if she breaks it, but Asuka just needs to stay undefeated for a little while longer, and the record will be hers regardless.

