Johnny Depp: A Creative Genius Ponders The Meaning Of Life And Vanessa Paradis

Johnny Depp, an amazing actor, deep thinker, and all around creative genius, has shared his views on the Meaning of Life, along with some really deep thoughts over the years. Is Johnny still the same man Vanessa Paradis fell in love with over a decade ago?

It’s almost funny how differently Johnny Depp has been portrayed in the media, recently, than what came out in various interviews during his relationship with Vanessa Paradis. None of his friends have come out saying he has really changed, though. Has the Jack Sparrow actor of Pirates of the Caribbean changed?

Was Vanessa Paradis living with a different sort of man than the one who married Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp’s lawsuit and counter-suit with his former financial managers have brought out some really ugly sounding accusations on both sides. Depp has accused his managers of “gross mismanagement and sometimes outright fraud,” according to Post-Crescent.

In retaliation, Johnny Depp’s money managers have attempted to reveal his financial business to the public in a negative light. They claim the Pirates of the Caribbean star made poor investments including the purchase of a French Village for Vanessa Paradis. They infer that he was spending money wildly, claiming he went through $2 million each month.

Johnny Depp does, in fact, own a small 200-year-old French village on 39 acres. It’s not some extravagant purchase, though, nor is it a recent one. The 39 acres would be like a very small farm, and the French village could be compared to any restored historic farm of the same age in terms of luxury and the number of buildings.

Johnny Depp’s lovely historic French village served as the home where he raised two children with Vanessa Paradis. It is a really homey kind of home. It is quite rustic, historically preserved and nothing like the luxurious homes of most Hollywood stars.

Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis, and the children loved their French village home, and it provided the peace and quiet the Pirates of the Caribbean actor needed when he was not working. Likewise, the French Village needed Johnny. It was in rough shape when Depp bought it and in need of restoration.

Johnny Depp’s purchase of the historic French village, which he lovingly restored and decorated himself, isn’t really outlandish. It was a home for Vanessa Paradis and the children they shared. Perhaps it is time to recall the wisdom of Depp, from past interviews. Maybe it is time to question the alleged changes.

Has Johnny changed a lot since 2013 when he broke up with Vanessa Paradis?

Johnny Depp on Finding Paradise with Vanessa Paradis

Johnny Depp spoke with People before the split with Vanessa Paradis. Opening up in rare fashion, Johnny explained what life with Vanessa was like for him. The meaning of life with Vanessa Paradis was different than anything that came before.

Johnny Depp found happiness and a sense of purpose, as well as being able to just be. He was content in the French village home with Vanessa Paradis according to People.

“[Life with Vanessa Paradis] has given me everything. A marvelous family and also an equilibrium which I missed enormously. With Vanessa and the kids, we live in a sort of little village in the south and I have the impression of being in paradise. It’s a property of about 30 acres and you know what I do there? Absolutely nothing.”

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis were happy together for 14 years and raised two children together. The French village was the perfect place for Johnny and French actress Vannessa Paradis to bond.

“There are times when I don’t leave the property for three months at a time. [It is like] being on another planet. When I wake up I go look at my garden. I go see if my vegetables are growing if certain flowers have started to bloom.”

Johnny Depp on Fashion

Johnny Depp was apparently gardening, as well as home decorating and restoring the French village. Was Jack Sparrow himself doing a lot of the labor? It would seem so. In a 2013 interview with The Rolling Stone, shortly after his separation from Vanessa Paradis, Depp met their reporters dressed as a “hobo.”

Johnny Depp presented himself wearing a “shapeless” canvas jacket, denim shirt and ragged jeans. It was not that calculated, from the factory, distressed look either. It was worn out clothing he’d apparently been wearing for years.

Johnny Depp explained that he had to tidy himself up to attend a school program his son was in, but, discovered he had a huge rip in the seat of his paint encrusted and worn out jeans. Depp told The Rolling Stone how he threw himself together.

“I re­alized one morning as I was going to a thing my boy had at school – one of those things where, you know, they get up and sing a song? I had to be there at a cer­tain time, and, of course, I was running late and I was reaching back to check and see if I had my wallet and passport and stuff.

So Johnny Depp carries his passport around everywhere. The man now owns 14 houses including a French village where he once lived with Vanessa Paradis and their two children Lilly Rose and Jack. A man who travels extensively with work and lives all over the world would need a passport like most people need a house key.

“I always have a passport for some reason. And so I reached back and I thought, ‘Jesus Christ!’ There was this really long tear – and there were no undergarments involved.”

Johnny Depp circa 2013, around the time of his split with Vanessa Paradis, was unconcerned with his overall appearance and had probably been working on some sort of DIY project while not wearing underwear. How else does one manage to get white paint on one’s ragged worn out jeans?

“And so, yeah, I just immediately looked for duct tape. I know, it’s pathetic. And then I continue to wear them.”

Johnny Depp on Retirement

Johnny Depp keeps duct tape handy? Wow, he was a regular guy back then right? Well like most 50 somethings regular guys Depp says he’s thinking every day about retirement, but he told The Rolling Stone he’s not ready yet.

“I think while I’ve got the opportunity and the desire and the creative spark to do the things that I can do right now, I should do them,”

So, how lavishly did Johnny Depp want to live when he finally did retire. Not at all. Depp’s plan was to simplify. He inferred he would choose a simple private existence like the one he enjoyed with Vanessa Paradis

“And then, at a certain point, just take it down to the bare minimum and concen­trate on, I guess, living life. Really liv­ing life. And going somewhere where you don’t have to be on the run, or sneak in through the kitchen or the underground labyrinth of the hotel. At a certain point, when you get old enough or get a few brain cells back, you realize that, on some level, you lived a life of a fugitive.”

Johnny Depp on Substance Abuse

Life as a fugitive seems to agree with Johnny Depp, who also spends time as a penitent sinner, at times abstaining from smoking or drink. Depp quit drinking for well over a year back in 2013 in order to be completely sensitive to the needs of the children he shares with Vanessa Paradis.

Johnny Depp also quit smoking for two and a half years until he starred in Rum Diary and that brought him back to smoking. Johnny told The Rolling Stone he was never an alcoholic. There’s no Addiction there.

“I don’t have the physi­cal need for the drug alcohol. No, it’s more my medication, my self-medication over the years just to calm the circus. Once the circus kicks in, the festivities in the brain, it can be ruthless.”

Johnny Depp also revealed his unending concern for the world, and also the futility of that concern in the interview with The Rolling Stone.

“There’s a great part of me that has deep concerns for, let’s say, the world, as everyone does. If you’re, in any way, sensitive to that stuff and you just keep taking in, taking in, taking in, you’ll drive yourself f**king nuts.”

Johnny Depp also confided that he was “socially inept.” Johnny Depp hates “small talk” with people he hardly knows. He feels awkward mingling at parties, but with a few drinks, he can endure chatting away with those hooked on meaningless chatter.

Johnny Depp enjoyed meaningful conversations with Vanessa Paradis and intelligent if somewhat eccentric people like Marlin Brando, and Marilyn Manson. He does not, however, enjoy meaningless chatter for the sake of it.

Unlike alcohol Johnny Depp needs nicotine. After two and a half years without smoking, one puff hooked him all over again.

“Literally, the nicotine hits you and you’re back. If you’re a cigarette smoker, a serious smok­er, then you’re a junkie. You’re a junkie to that drug.”

Johnny Depp always draws a huge x on every pack of cigarettes over the warning label. Most smokers just learn to ignore that ugly thing, but Depp marks it out with a marker.

“There’s worse s**t out there. I mean, what’s wrong with these people? We all know it’s not f**king good for you. Life’s not good for you! It kills ya! Do you know what I mean?”

The Meaning of Life According to Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp explained the meaning of life in Us Weekly years ago as he spoke about the birth of his daughter Lilly-Rose Depp.

“It really was as if a veil was lifted, and things became clearer, and I went, ‘Oh, I f**king get it now! That’s what it’s for! That’s what it’s for, this beautiful little creature that I took part in creating, making.”

Johnny Depp says the meaning of life is all about procreation? Well actually he seems to be admitting that there is more, he just doesn’t quite get it all yet, and who does. Still, the birth of his children with Vanessa Paradis was a great revelation of purpose for him. He is quite sure that children are a huge part of the meaning of life.

“I didn’t have a real handle on what life was supposed to mean or be or anything like that. And I still don’t. And I’m not sure that life is supposed to mean anything or be anything at all. But as long as you have the opportunity to breathe, breathe. As long as you have the opportunity to make your kid smile and laugh, and move it forward.”

In Hindsight Johnny Depp could have made a tragic mistake in allowing what he had with Vanessa Paradis to slip away. He is planning to sell the French village, but should he? He sounded so happy there with Paradis. Recently rumors have been circulating that perhaps Johnny and Vanessa could reunite.

Could Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis find the meaning of life again in their French Village?

