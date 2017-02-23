Tarek And Christina El Moussa Back Together? Ex-Couple Now Single Again

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are recently both single after Christina and Gary Anderson split, leading fans to speculate: Will they rekindle their old flame?

Now that they are both single, the Flip Or Flop stars who publicly declared their break up in December 2016 may have a shot at second chance to make their family whole again.

During recent weeks, the former couple was plagued with rumors and speculations on what happened with their relationship that led to the split. Recently, Tarek and Christina El Moussa finally spoke up about it.

In an interview with People, Christina claimed that she is now “genuinely happy” after the divorce but also recalled how terrifying it was to make the decision.

According to the outlet, Flip or Flop hosts secretly ended their relationship in May 2016 following an incident that occurred in their home in California. Apparently, Christina called the local police in Yorba Linda while under the impression that Tarek was suicidal.

The police report filed on the incident revealed that Christina told authorities that Tarek fled their home while carrying a gun after the two had a heated argument. Believing he was suicidal, Christina decided to wring local law enforcement into the matter.

But as rumors start to blow up, Tarek decided to clarify his side of the story and told People in a separate interview that he was never suicidal at the time of the incident. He explained that he went out bearing a gun to protect himself as he went on a hike at Chino Hills State Park Main Ridge Trail.

“There’s mountain lions, bobcats and rattlesnakes and big wildlife back there… I went out for a hike to scout some trails, it wasn’t even a big deal. I didn’t understand. It got really blown out of proportion,” he told the outlet.

When asked whether he was ever suicidal, Tarek said: “Never. Never. Absolutely never.”

But as the misunderstanding led to Tarek and Christina’s divorce, she admitted that it was what they both needed all along.

“It just made me realize that us being separated was healthier for both of us.”

Now, speculations are emerging about the two getting back together again after Tarek and Christina are both officially single.

According to E! News, both of the Flip and Flop stars are not in a relationship at the moment. Christina has recently ended her relationship with Gary Anderson who was also their family contractor while Tarek never had a girl after the breakup.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Tarek admitted that he was troubled after learning about Christina’s relationship with Gary. He admitted that it “bothered” him, “but she can live her life.”

Now, Gary and Christina split “because of too many outside pressures,” per insider sources cited by Us after more than six months of dating.

But while some fans may fantasized about Tarek and Christina getting back together again, there is still a long way to go before things return to the way they were considering what Tarek told Us.

“I’ve totally moved on.”

Of course, only time will tell what will happen next to the duo as they remain co-workers in Flip or Flop as well as co-parents to their children, six-year-old Taylor and 18-month-old Brayden.

“It’s like anything. You have good days and bad days,” Tarek told Us about his current relationship with his ex-wife.

“It was a stressful time, but we had to do our job. Our job is to film a show and flip houses. But our most important job is to co-parent.”

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]