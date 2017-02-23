Kylie Jenner Says Social Media Is ‘Everything’ As She Shares Racy Shower Photos

Kylie Jenner has channeled a Titanic vibe in a recent photo shoot for Violet Grey, according to AOL.

The teenage model wore a sheer V-neck leotard and showed off her platinum blonde hair in a shower based photoshoot, and then eagerly – as usual – shared some of the seductive photos on her Instagram account.

“Social media is everything to me. It can also be a negative space for celebrities. But what would we do without it?”

Excited to show you my cover story collaboration with @benhassett and @cassandragrey for @violetgrey #WomanMade #WM50 read the story on violetgrey.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:31am PST

@violetgrey ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 16, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

It seems that some of the photos were taken before the water was turned on, while the rest feature Kylie Jenner soaking wet while still wearing the thong leotard. The photos were taken as part of the Violet Grey feature, in which the younger half-sister of Kim Kardashian discussed her bedroom decor and her cosmetics brand.

But Kylie Jenner is no stranger to bearing at all in sensual photoshoots, as the model showed some serious skin in her late 2016 photo shoot with a python, according to E! Online. It seems that the 19-year-old member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was truly “realizing stuff” last year.

Kylie Jenner poses with a huge python for her 2017 calendar https://t.co/zAJXUjVKTJ pic.twitter.com/1TBz4dabGL — Ishmael Nmai (@Official_yena) December 5, 2016

As Kylie Jenner predicted that 2016 would be the year of “realizing stuff,” she truly realized it with her photoshoot by controversial fashion photographer Terry Richardson. The reality TV star has unveiled her new calendar via Instagram and Snapchat, and it looks sexy!

Kylie Jenner took to social media to give her fans a sneak peek at her photo shoot, where the blonde Kylie is seen wearing lacy lingerie and a crown while being wrapped with a python across her bottom.

The front cover shows Kylie Jenner standing while looking at the camera and wearing a crown. On the back cover, the reality TV star is seen lying on the ground with a python. Many social media users said Kylie’s new photos reminded them of the famous photos of pop singer Britney Spears holding a python.

But Kylie Jenner didn’t reveal all of the photos taken by Richardson for the calendar, and teased her fans in the caption that she wants them to “be surprised.”

“I want to keep the rest of the photos a secret, because I want you guys to be surprised. So f***ing bomb, Terry!”

Kylie Jenner’s calendar features “all exclusive Terry photos” and was finally unveiled on the KylieJennerShop website on December 10, 2016. Richardson is no stranger to working with the Kardashian-Jenner family, as he has previously photographed Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and even Kanye West.

Kylie Jenner out in Beverley Hills today – she looks absolutely stunning pic.twitter.com/zIsqRW3szj — Miley Ray Cyrus (@mileysbae) February 23, 2017

This was not the first time Kylie Jenner was photographed by Richardson, as they previously worked on Galore’s September 2015 issue, which was published just one month after the reality TV star became a legal adult.

Kylie Jenner has been focused on expanding her empire lately. The reality TV star first announced she would open her first brick-and-mortar store in California, and then she launched The Kylie Shop on Instagram, which received nearly 600,000 followers in less than two weeks.

Her sexy photos in the shower and with the python are not the only things Kylie Jenner previewed on her social media accounts. The reality TV star also treated her followers to previews of her Kylie Cosmetics-themed phone cases and thongs.

Kylie Jenner is also co-designing a pair of Arthur George socks with her brother, Rob Kardashian, who recently became a father of Blac Chyna’s second child. Interestingly, Blac Chyna’s first child is from her relationship with Tyga, who’s currently dating Kylie Jenner.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]