Samsung Will Launch Galaxy Book To Compete With Microsoft Surface Pro 5

The Surface Pro 5 is about two months away, but it looks like Samsung may have a head start on Microsoft. The Express has the news.

“Samsung could be preparing the launch of something rather powerful to go along with its upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone. The company is reportedly readying a new tablet powered by Microsoft’s Windows 10 software that could be launched as early as this weekend.”

The article adds that this is said to be called the “Galaxy Book,” a follow-up to the Galaxy TabPro S, which — in an opinion piece last year — the Inquisitr claimed was a definite challenger to the Surface Pro 4.

“One main reason to choose the Galaxy TabPro S over the Surface Pro 4 is battery life. Unless you use the Surface Pro 4 on the “Battery Saver” mode, the battery life is dismal. One hour of heavy use with the Galaxy TabPro S with the brightness set at 75 percent (which is pretty high for the Super AMOLED screen) only depletes 12 percent battery life.”

The one thing that the critics didn’t like about the TabPro S was the keyboard cover, which was included with the device. Some thought the keys were too “box-like” and didn’t like the fact you could only type on two different angles since the TabPro S didn’t have a kickstand like the Surface Pro 4.

According to the Verge, Samsung released a “Book Settings” app for the Windows Store this weekend. This app includes references to the unannounced tablet, which will come with a stylus and an AMOLED display. Comments after the article are rather positive.

“Wow an AMOLED windows device, will be nice,” says Bhargavbuddy.

“Windows will be making a huge comeback this year,” claims Newbpwnr.

This will be a busy season for Samsung, who is also getting ready to release the Galaxy Tab S3. According to CNET, the Android-running tablet will have a 9.6-inch display with a 2,048 x 1,536-pixel resolution, a silver, pressure-sensitive S Pen stylus, a 12MP rear camera, and 4GB of RAM with 32GB of flash memory. It is said to cost about $600 and will be announced this week.

The big device everybody is waiting for from Samsung, however, is the Galaxy S8 smartphone. According to Tech Radar, likely highlights include a 4K screen (on the higher-end version), a Snapdragon 830 processor, 6GB of RAM and a massively improved camera. There’s even a chance that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will have an iris scanner or a foldable screen, though the latter is somewhat less likely.

According to the Sunday Express, the S8 will be missing physical buttons.

“And if the alleged paparazzi shot is to be believed, something very important appears to be missing from the next flagship Samsung phone. The latest photo shows the long-rumoured, dual-curved display on the front of the device. And as predicted by the latest rumors from within Samsung, the physical buttons have been ditched.”

There is a lot of excitement for the Samsung Galaxy S8 on Twitter.

Samsung is hoping to make a huge comeback on 2017 after the Galaxy Note 7 debacle in 2016. According to Wired, the Note 7 explosions were caused by there not being enough room for the battery before the first recall. The second recall was caused by sharp protrusions in the new batteries.

