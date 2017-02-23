Renée Zellweger On Her Own Self-Doubt, And How She’s ‘Working On’ Her Love Life

Renée Zellweger is one of the latest celebrities to answer the Proust questionnaire, according to Vanity Fair.

Vanity Fair has been asking celebrities and high-profile people provide answers to the 35 question Proust questionnaire for years, explaining the questionnaire is believed to encourage the respondent to reveal his or her true nature.

Renée Zellweger’s answers to the questionnaire and were an interesting mix of predictable and unusual responses, ranging from the revelation that her idea of perfect happiness is little more than “a free day anywhere with a good dog,” that her most treasured possession is her “good health,” and that the trait she most deplores in herself is “self-doubt,” while she most deplores “egotist” in others.

The Jerry Maguire actress also gave the slightest glimpse into her romantic life when she was asked about the greatest love of her life.

“I’m working on that.”

Renée Zellweger is perhaps most famous for playing the title character in the Bridget Jones film series. The movie series, based on Helen Fielding’s novels, narrates the romantic life of Bridget Jones, Zellweger’s character in a humorous and self-deprecating way.

Bridget Jones’s Baby, the third installment in the film series, was released in late 2016 and performed well at the box office in the U.K., yet, despite being considered a financial success, failed to achieve popularity in the global markets. The movie marked Renée Zellweger’s return to the big screen after a six-year career break, which began after the release of My Love Song, her 2010 film.

Her return to the film industry was marred by speculations that the actress had undergone cosmetic surgery to maintain a youthful appearance, sparked by the undeniable fact that the Jerry Maguire actress looked noticeably different – some would say unrecognizable – then she did less than a decade earlier. Renée Zellweger has previously been considered one of the most beautiful actresses in the world, with People magazine even listing her in the top 50 beautiful people on more than one occasion.

Renée Zellweger started her film career by featuring in films like Reality Bites and Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation. Even though she became a familiar face in the early 90s Hollywood films, Renée Zellweger initially struggled to gain worldwide recognition and a place amongst the A-list celebrities. However, this all changed in 1995 with the release of Jerry Maguire, which quickly catapulted the actress to Hollywood superstardom. Featuring in Jerry Maguire as the love interest of Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise – who was then at the peak of his popularity – was the perfect opportunity for Zellweger to create a name for herself in Hollywood.

Renée Zellweger: Making #JerryMaguire with Tom Cruise was a real-life fairy tale https://t.co/O5aiFKR4N8 pic.twitter.com/MV7ixJwqbz — Spoiler Scoop (@spoilerscoop) January 8, 2017

Jerry Maguire quickly became a box-office hit, and to this day is still considered one of the highest-grossing and most popular films of all times. In fact, the film celebrated its 20th anniversary in late 2016, with a special edition Blu-ray DVD being released to mark the occasion. According to Entertainment Weekly, Cameron Crowe, Jerry Maguire‘s writer-director, spoke about how Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger perfectly complemented each other in the film, irrespective of the vast differences in their individual experiences in the film industry.

“They were both so different, Tom and Renee. Both coming from different sides of the world professionally, I think. They completed each other, and that was the kind of line in the script that I always had in my head.”

The success of Jerry Maguire helped the Texas-born Renée Zellweger to become one of the most celebrated actresses in Los Angeles. Today, the well-known celebrity can often be seen enjoying parties and nightclubs in Santa Monica’s Hollywood Hills; however, there was something different about the 47-year-old actress while she came out of one such party that was arranged in Hollywood Hills in late 2016. The Daily Mail reported that Renée Zellweger was spotted clinging to her handbag in a very protective manner.

Sunday funday: The 47-year-old left the afternoon bash with a friend and looked very relaxed – sans for her… https://t.co/IGWZFixvCM pic.twitter.com/8s4Uad0jlq — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) February 23, 2017

In fact, Zellweger’s way of holding the bag made it look like she was feeling overly protective of her belongings, with some commenting that it appeared as if she was concerned that someone might snatch her handbag. In fact, her body-language made onlookers speculate that the Cinderella Man actress might be carrying something valuable in her bag.

However, Renée Zellweger otherwise looked relaxed and stylish as she came out of the party, accompanied by a friend, and dressed casually in black rompers and black loafers. The actress’s excursion came at a time when her most recent film Bridget Jones’s Baby was competing with other films in the international market. The Daily Mail reported that Renée Zellweger has recently finished filming for Same Kind of Different As Me, her upcoming film that also features Jon Voight and Djimon Hounsou.

[Featured Image by Joel Ryan/AP Images]