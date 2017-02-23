Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Not Living Together Despite Rumors [Debunked]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now under the spotlight as rumors about the couple living together get debunked by a fact-checking website.

Another royal couple is now plagued with rumors amid controversy surrounding Kate Middleton’s supposed pregnancy. Speculations about Meghan Markle and her royalty beau living together surfaced in the last few days.

One rumor cited by Radar Online claims that Prince Harry is moving into the U.S. to live with the actress, saying that he has been “dividing his time between Canada, L.A. and London” while citing an unnamed source who is reportedly close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Harry loves America and is totally open to dividing his time between Canada, L.A. and London once he and Meghan are officially man and wife,” the source reportedly told the outlet.

The source then continued to speculate that such move would be expected of the prince.

“It’s a logical step for the Royals, too, because he’ll be able to up their reputation abroad while still fulfilling duties back at home and overseas, of course.”

Unfortunately, the report did not give any more details on the matter except that “the whole family is thrilled for him and Meghan” and that their wedding is expected to happen in summer.

Meanwhile, another piece from a tabloid is claiming that the 35-year-old actress is quitting her legal drama series titled Suits in order to “spend more time” with the prince.

This information that first appeared in Star states that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be living together in Kensington Palace in London after enduring six months of long distance relationship.

But Gossip Cop—a known fact-checking website about celebrity rumors—ultimately debunked this story and revealed that the magazine wrongfully declared that the two will be living together.

According to the outlet, the Star’s statement “Meghan Moves In!” and “The prince and his honey have taken the next big step: They’re shacking up at his place!” are both false and have no factual basis.

It then analyzed more statements from the article that claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a “big step” in their relationship by moving in together.

“Some people may think that Harry and Meghan are moving too fast, but they’re both very independent and are taking things at their own pace,” Gossip Cop quotes the piece which also speculated that Meghan would probably decide to leave Suits for Prince Harry.

There was even a mention of Kate Middleton in the article, crediting the Duchess of Cambridge for the progression of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

But as the article moves on to other details, it failed to mention one important thing: Meghan’s rumored pregnancy that was also reported by the same publication.

Apparently, Kate Middleton was not the only one with a pregnancy rumor. According to Gossip Cop, there is a big chance that the story about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “shacking up” is fabricated considering that it failed to mention the supposed baby they are having.

The fact-checker previously debunked rumors claiming that Meghan Markle is pregnant with Prince Harry’s baby back in December 2016. In that article, Star claims that the Queen implored the couple to immediately make their relationship official through marriage which implies that she already gave them her blessing.

According to Royal House rules and regulations, #PrinceHarry might not be proposing to @meghanmarkle anytime soon. Love will conquer!Hopeful pic.twitter.com/AVkr3NQpMw — Entertainment Now (@OFMENOW) February 21, 2017

However, the more recent piece from the tabloid claims that Her Highness has yet to give the couple her blessing. Because of this, Gossip Cop dubbed Star reports to be “inaccurate” as well as “inconsistent” and deemed even its sister magazine OK! to be the same after it spread rumors about Meghan moving to London when in fact, she was only visiting Prince Harry at the Kensington Palace.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]