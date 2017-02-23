Mama June Shannon’s Weight Loss Surgeries Revealed: How Did She Take It Off?

It is almost time for Mama June Shannon’s big weight loss to be revealed and now everyone wants to know how she did it. ET was able to get the details and find out what surgeries Mama June had done and how she looks so great now. June weighed 460 lbs. when she started all of this, and now she is down to just a size four. This explains why her new show is called Mama June: FromNot to Hot.

Mama June Shannon 2016 Surgery Transformed Honey Boo Boo Mom Into Size 4 https://t.co/EVAMuilytl pic.twitter.com/rBF0LGHyNV — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) February 22, 2017

Mama June Shannon did have surgery, but there was a lot more to it. Her daughters are actually speaking out about it all. Eleven-year-old “Honey Boo Boo,” 17-year-old “Pumpkin,” and Mama June’s show trainer Kenya Crooks are revealing all about her weight loss. Pumpkin explained the details of the surgeries that her mom had done. Here is what she revealed.

“She had gastric sleeve back in May of 2015, and then she slowly started losing weight, and the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she hit a plateau — she couldn’t lose any weight. And then it came to a point where [the trainer] had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve, and wasn’t losing any more weight.”

Pumpkin went on to explain that Mama June Shannon had surgery to have her loose skin removed too. She had lost so much weight that this needed to happen. June also got a breast job done. Pumpkin said, “She got her boobies done. She got them from a 44 long to 36 up.”

It turns out that according to her daughter, June is still having a bit of trouble figuring out that she is a small person now. She will still look in the mirror and see herself as fat because she has done it for so long. Her trainer shared that Mama June Shannon even has curves now. She looks a lot different and so far the only picture of her that has been shared is blurry and doesn’t show off the way she looks now.

Honey Boo Boo Mom, ‘Mama’ June Shannon’s Extreme Weight Loss: ‘From Not To Hot’ https://t.co/xWtdk6qaXg pic.twitter.com/Ki6AMrswD4 — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) February 22, 2017

One thing that Mama June had to do was make sure she didn’t get seen out. Once the show airs tomorrow, she can be back in public again. Pumpkin shared saying, “It is very hard because mama, she is a very stubborn person, and she wants to do everything. She’s like, ‘Alright, I’ve got to go to the store,’ and we’re like, ‘Mama, no, you need to stay in the house because if somebody gets a picture with you…’ Even if she does go out, she has to be, like, suited up.”

Life & Style Magazine also shared a few tips from June about how she slimmed down. Mama June said that she has watched her portions, but she also cut way back on carbs to lose the weight. She did share that she didn’t give up grapes or cheese because she loves both of those. Everyone will get to see the entire thing go down on her new show. June did have surgery, but she has to eat healthy now and can’t eat very much at one time either.

Are you shocked to hear that Mama June Shannon is now a size four after her weight loss surgeries? Are you excited to see what she looks like now? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss watching Mama June: From Not to Hot when it starts airing on WE on Friday nights. The first episode will air on February 24.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]