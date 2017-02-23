Bradley Cooper To Play American Soldier In World War II Drama

Bradley Cooper is best known as the ruggedly handsome actor who played the lead roles in movies like American Sniper, The Hangover, Silver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle. The actor is also known as one of the most influential celebrities of Hollywood, having been named as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2015, alongside Reese Witherspoon, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Amy Schumer.

Bradley Cooper might not be a politically powerful person who uses his clout and celebrity status to influence decisions that affect citizens, but he is an impactful filmmaker who has produced films that create a cultural impact in the lives of his viewers. American Sniper, the box-office hit produced by Bradley Cooper, is a movie that is based on a war that was fought by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. Although the movie was based on the Iraq war, the storyline made audiences connect to the emotions of an American soldier as he takes a journey from his homeland to Iraq to prepare for battle.

Silver Linings Playbook was equally impactful, being credited for changing the way people perceive those who deal with mental illness. A romantic comedy movie, Silver Linings Playbook saw Bradley Cooper playing the role of a patient with bipolar disorder who chooses to take charge of his own diagnosis without relying on medications.

The Limitless actor is also venturing into the field of film direction, as he will be directing Lady Gaga in an upcoming movie titled A Star is Born. In addition to directing the upcoming film, Cooper is also slated to write the screenplay and act in the film, that is set to be a remake of the 1954 film of the same name. The Joy actor will play the role of an aging, alcoholic, former movie star who mentors a young actress to help her achieve success.

Bradley has also teamed with HBO to produce the upcoming miniseries Black Flags, The Rise of ISIS, based on Joby Warrick’s Pulitzer-winning book published in 2016.

In addition, Bradley Cooper is gearing up to play an American soldier once again in an upcoming World War II drama titled Atlantic Wall, for which the actor will also assume the role of co-producer. Playing the role of an American paratrooper who is operating on a mission behind the enemy lines, the actor’s character is assigned the duty of providing the intelligence to the troops arriving in Europe on D-Day.

In addition to his military duties, Cooper’s character will be required to protect the son of a murdered colleague. According to Variety, Dan Friedkin, the film’s producer, spoke about his excitement to be associated with the movie that will be co-produced by Bradley Cooper.

“We’re thrilled Imperative is bringing Atlantic Wall to life on screen with a talented filmmaker like Gavin. Bradley’s phenomenal track record speaks for itself. He’s perfect to portray our complicated, often reluctant hero. We can’t imagine better creative partners.”

Bradley Cooper’s personal life is turning out to be as exciting as his professional career. Bradley has been enjoying a steady romantic relationship with Irina Shayk, the Russian model, and now the couple are expecting their first baby. Us Magazine reported that the two celebrities confirmed their relationship at the L’Oréal Red Obsession party which was arranged during last year’s Paris Fashion Week.

According to the Huffington Post, the media first begin to speculate about a possible pregnancy when some of the observers caught a glimpse of the model’s baby bump while she was walking on the ramp at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held in Paris.

And now, with a baby bump on full display, the couple was seen enjoying Valentine’s Day with a picnic on the beach in southern California. People magazine reported that the couple relaxed and happy, holding hands and smiling as they enjoyed a relaxing and romantic day together.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]