WWE Spoilers: Injured WWE Star Returns At NXT TV Tapings

The WWE taped their next three weeks of NXT television taping at Full Sail on Wednesday night and an injured WWE superstar made his big return. Wrestling Inc reported that the long awaited Finn Balor injury return occurred at the event. In the main event of the March 22 show, Shinsuke Nakamura battled former cruiserweight champion TJ Perkins in what was said to be a fun match.

After the match ended, Bobby Roode came out and told Shinsuke to get out of the ring or else. When Nakamura didn’t leave the ring, Andrade “Cien” Almas ran in and the two heels began to beat down Shinsuke. It was former NXT champion Finn Balor who ran in for the big save.

Finn Balor hit the Slingblade onto Roode while Shinsuke hit his Kinshasa to Almas. After that, the heels ran and Finn Balor cut a promo about his return for what is his – meaning the WWE Universal Championship title. He then wished Nakamura a happy birthday and saying “we are NXT.”

Finn Balor tore his labrum in the match against Seth Rollins that he won the WWE Universal Championship, the first man to ever hold the title that was created after the WWE brand split. The injury was worse than expected with a 180-degree tear, a torn pectoral tendon and bicep, a fracture to his neck, and cartilage damage.

While there was no exact date the Finn Balor injury return, the former champion said that he wanted to come back in time for WrestleMania. With the card closing in, there seems little time to put him into any kind of angle for his return in time for the big show.

That has to be disappointing since Finn Balor was shot to the top of the WWE when he arrived from NXT. He beat both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins clean in singles matches on his way to the title. The WWE went all in on Finn Balor and had to change course after his injury.

This isn’t the first time that news broke of a Finn Balor injury return to the ring. At an Insane Championship Wrestling show in Scotland, Finn Balor ran in during a match involving Drew Galloway and hitting him with a steel pipe.

Of course, Finn Balor didn’t take a bump and was all offense in that appearance, which is probably why it was allowed. There is no way for him to return to the ring until he can take a bump. At the NXT taping, it also sounds like he didn’t take a bump either but word is that he was closing in on his return.

At the moment, there are a lot of wrestlers with no match scheduled for WrestleMania. AJ Styles will battle Luke Harper next week to determine who fights Bray Wyatt for the WWE world title but the rumors indicate that the match will be Wyatt vs. Harper vs. Randy Orton, so unless there is some kind of change, AJ Styles might need a dance partner and Finn Balor could be the perfect opponent.

While that probably won’t happen since AJ Styles is on SmackDown Live and Finn Balor is a Monday Night Raw star, it would be intriguing, especially for people who follow both men’s careers. Finn Balor was the original leader of the Bullet Club in Japan and AJ Styles took his place after Balor came to the WWE.

There is also a chance that the Finn Balor injury return could be for NXT Takeover: Orlando. He made the save of Shinsuke Nakamura during a two-on-one attack from Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas. Since Roode and Nakamura are fighting for the NXT title, Finn Balor could end up against Almas two nights before WrestleMania.

[Featured Image by WWE]