Inauguration Singer Jackie Evancho Speaks Out Against Trump

Jackie Evancho, the 16-year-old singer who agreed to sing at the Trump inauguration, despite the fact that she has a transgender sister, is now disappointed that Trump is going through with his promise to overturn President Obama’s policy of bathroom choice in schools by transgender students according to the gender by which they identify. Evancho understood that this was the policy of the Trump administration, but she hoped that after taking office, he would have seen things differently.

Mike Pence had promised that Donald Trump would overturn the Obama bathroom protection policy for LGBT students, and protect companies who decide not to provide birth control if it is against their religious beliefs, says the Inquisitr. Donald Trump and Mike Pence had stumped on a platform of placating a more religious base, while removing freedoms from those who they don’t think are their core audience. Pence wants to reduce or eliminate funding for abortion and allegedly believes that gays can undergo conversion therapy to be straight.

PageSix said despite the promises made by the Trump campaign, singer Jackie Evancho thought that it would not come to pass that President Trump would repeal Barack Obama’s legislation on public school bathrooms for transgender students. Now that Trump has announced that this is truly his intention, Evancho is speaking out in opposition of Trump. She is going public with the idea that President Trump might want to meet with her and her sister, Juliet Evancho.

Jackie Evancho has a transgender sister, Juliet, who did not attend the Trump inauguration for just this reason, and took to social media to express her disappointment.

“I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove.” She even called on the president to meet with her about the issue, writing, “@realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor to sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u to talk transgender rghts❤.”

Jackie Evancho had just heard that Donald Trump said it would rescind the rule that forces public schools nationwide to allow students to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity, and she decided that she wanted Trump to hear her point of view. A source close to Evancho said that even though she is young, she has a mind of her own.

“She was the only person brave enough to sing at the Trump’s inauguration, and now she’s being brave enough to stand up to him.”

And guts run in the family, as Juliet, 18, is currently suing her Pittsburgh school district over its decision to stop students from using the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity. Juliet has just undergone gender confirmation surgery and has the full support of her family. Mike Evancho, the father of both girls, says that he will continue to fight for transgender rights, says the Huffington Post.

“We’re fighting this discrimination at the high school. It doesn’t matter who’s going into the office, we would still fight that fight.”

Yesterday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions argued that the Obama policy “did not contain sufficient legal analysis or explain how the interpretation was consistent with the language of Title IX.”

Sessions and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos say that despite their desire to overturn the Obama policy, they are still interested in protecting LGBT students, though the community is having trouble believing that is what President Trump truly believes.

Do you think that the policy about LGBT bathroom choice in school will be overturned? Do you think that Donald Trump would be interested in hearing what Jackie Evancho has to say?

