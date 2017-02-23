Chris Pratt’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Scores 100 In Test Screening

Chris Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the upcoming superhero film, has enabled him to cope with his father’s death, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The upcoming movie tells the story of a Marvel superhero team that travels throughout the galaxy to help Pratt’s character find his father. Chris Pratt plays the role of Peter Quill, aka Star Lord, who is born to a human mother and an alien father. Directed by James Gunn, the movie will be centered on Peter’s journey and quest to trace his lineage. Previously, details about Peter Quill’s father were not known but now it is revealed that Ego, the living planet, will be Peter’s father, with veteran actor Kurt Russell playing the role.

Though Chris Pratt’s latest film isn’t set for release until May 5, fans can rest assured that the upcoming film will not disappoint, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

A test screening showed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 receiving a perfect score of 100, beating out previous Marvel heavyweights Avengers and Iron Man 3, both of which scored in the high 90s. The Hollywood Reporter was quick to point out that internal testing is not always a good indication of how successful a movie will be at the box office, but Chris Pratt and the team behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 would nevertheless undoubtedly have been thrilled to hear that the film receives such a good reception at the test screening.

Even though James Gunn might have been successful in engaging fans of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie by raising speculations around the upcoming sequel, Chris Pratt had admitted that part of his desire to feature in the highly-anticipated film comes from his desire to connect with his late father.

Chris Pratt’s father had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and passed away while his actor son was filming for Jurassic World. Chris Pratt bottled up his grief, never taking the time to properly mourn his father’s death. At the time, he tried to cope with his personal tragedy by focusing on Jurassic World‘s filming, but evidently, this approach was not a successful one, and the actor began to vent his suppressed emotions in a negative way. There were instances when the Passengers actor was involved in violent brawls, having had too much to drink.

Eventually, the actor realized that he needed to give himself the opportunity to properly mourn his father. Admitting that he and his father used to connect through his film projects, and realizing that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has such a poignant father-son storyline at its core, Pratt decided to use the creative process to deal with his grief.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Passengers actor spoke about how the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 film project helped him to heal and let go of his emotional baggage.

“The truth is I ripped open some wounds that had been healing for some time. And I didn’t want to. But I knew it was right for the moment… There are wounds that are never going to be totally healed.”

Chris Pratt’s marriage to Anna Faris is often considered as one of the most genuine Hollywood relationships. The couple, who share a young son named Jack, share a good sense of humor and a mutual admiration for each other, which seems to stem from the fact that they are genuine people who have authentic personalities.

The two celebrities also take the time to strengthen their relationship by participating together in charity work and social media challenges. According to E Online, Anna Faris revealed that her husband’s kind nature is his most positive virtue.

“He is sexy, but more importantly he’s a great person. When I was falling in love with him, I loved how kind he was to people. I loved how smart he is, but he’s not pretentious at all. He doesn’t wear that as a badge — he kind of lets people slowly discover it.”

