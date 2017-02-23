Vogue Williams Shows Off A Lot Of Skin In Racy Outfit

Vogue Williams made quite a fashion statement at Vin & Omi’s London Fashion Week party after she showed up in an unusual dress that showed off a lot of skin.

Williams stepped out in a one of a kind sequin dress that was probably a far cry from what her fans expected to see her wearing. The dress attracted so much attention especially because of its unusual design and especially because of the material used. It appeared to consist of round plastic pieces shaped like coins that were attached to the dress via strings.

Vogue’s sideboob action

Williams’ outfit also attracted a lot of attention because of the open-style nature under the armpit leaving huge gaps on her sides. The gaping holes on the outfit ended at the hips thus exposing a lot of skin. This also led to a side boob show since she was braless underneath. The gaps also flashed the pink underwear that she wore underneath. One of the photos of the 31-year-old was taken as she operated the DJ decks at the party.

“So much fun djing for @vinandomi last night, well done on your show and thank you for my DJ outfit,” Vogue captioned her Instagram post.

Even her fans were surprised by her choice of attire judging by the comments they made. Some were stunned while others posted hilarious comments.

“DJ Sideboob on dem decks,” one fan took advantage of the opportunity to make a pun.

The dress diverted attention from her Leg brace

Vogue’s controversial dress did a great job diverting attention from the leg brace on her leg. The 31-year-old suffered a knee injury while on Channel 4’s The Jump. She has been forced to wear the brace to facilitate healing and has been spotted with it on numerous occasions. The Irish model has been determined not to let the injury get in the way of her attending the LFW events and parties.

Williams also shared a different photo which was taken while she was at another party. This time the bash was held at the Perrier-Jouët enchanted garden, though her sense of style at the time was more preservative than her open-style dress at the Vin & Omi bash. However, she still made sure that it caused quite a buzz thanks to the see-through nature of her top which flashed a lot of underboob.

Aspinal know how to throw a party! Wearing @veryexclusiveuk @spottedoncelebofficial @aspinaloflondon @schuhshoes ???? A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:26am PST

The sheer dress had extra material running across the chest and this made up for the lack of a bra underneath. However, the extra material was so strategically included in the top so that it prevented a nip slip. Other than that, it was easy to see what she was working with underneath including a flat and toned belly. She wore a pair of black leather pants and accessorized with a black designer handbag. Also notably present was the leg brace tightly fitted on her leg.

Another snap featured Williams in a short patterned dress while also rocking the leg brace. Fortunately, the injury was not severe. She twisted her knee which is why she has to wear the brace which has been helping her walk as well as heal properly. Despite her accident, the 31-year old is eager to return to the TV show if it will be renewed for another season.

Fortunately for Vogue’s fans, the leg injury has not had such a big impact on her public appearances. She has been determined as ever and is not even afraid to show off some skin while wearing the brace as she proved in her Instagram snaps. Williams might have however taken things to the extreme with the outfit she wore to the Vin & Omi party.

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]