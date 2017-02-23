Walt Disney World Raises Disney Dining Plan Prices For 2017

Anyone who is a Disney fan ends up dreading the month of February because they know exactly what is coming. That is when the Disney Parks have their annual ticket price increase and 2017 was no different. Just a couple of weeks ago, Walt Disney World raised the prices of their park tickets and now, they have quietly increased the prices of their Disney Dining Plans on all levels for the current year.

Last year, the Disney Dining Plan saw its annual increase take place after the first week of March. 2017 is bringing it a bit earlier, but it was inevitable in any sense or fashion. Unlike the announcements made for the price hike on park tickets, the dining plan saw its prices go up virtually overnight.

Yes, the prices to dine in the parks have officially gone up, but when looking at how much it may cost out of pocket to dine at certain locations, the plans may still save you some money. When it all comes down to it, a little bit of math is necessary to break it all down.

Check out the new prices for the 2017 Disney Dining Plan below.

To have a Disney Dining Plan, you would need to be staying at a Walt Disney World Resort as it isn’t made available to those staying off property or daily guests. For that reason, Disney doesn’t ever officially list the prices of the dining plan on their website, so it takes a little bit of number-crunching to figure it out.

Here are the new prices for 2017 as compared to those in 2016:

The Quick Service Plan still includes two quick-service meals and two snacks per person per night of stay and each person on the plan will get a refillable mug.

: $44.13 for adults and $19.04 for kids (Ages 3-9) 2017 Price: $48.19 for adults and $20.88 for kids (Ages 3-9)

The Regular (Base) Dining Plan still includes one table-service meal, one quick service meal, and two snacks per person per night of stay and each person on the plan will get a refillable mug.

: $63.70 for adults and $22.85 for kids (Ages 3-9) 2017 Price: $69.35 for adults and $24.95 for kids (Ages 3-9)

The Deluxe Dining Plan still includes three table-service meals and two snacks per person per night of stay and each person on the plan will get a refillable mug.

: $103.57 for adults and $35.49 for kids (Ages 3-9) 2017 Price: $106.68 for adults and $38.75 for kids (Ages 3-9)

Yes, the price for the deluxe dining plan did increase the least for adults, but they did go up across the board. The official website of Walt Disney World does break it down even more and detail all that is included with each plan and where dining credits can be used.

While many guests aren’t overly thrilled about this increase at Disney, they can likely expect to see it at places like Universal Studios and other theme parks across the country soon too.

As Disney prepares for the confirmed opening dates and time frames for Pandora – The World of Avatar and its Star Wars-themed lands, price increases are needed. Rumors of a new gondola transportation system will also need to be financed, and these increases are going to help fund those things.

Walt Disney World isn’t the only company in the world that raises prices each year as inflation is tough and new creations cost money. There are a lot of exciting events coming Disney’s way over the next few years and the increases in the prices of the park tickets and dining plan will help go to all of that. If guests want to see and experience new lands and attractions, they’re going to have to contribute in paying for them.

