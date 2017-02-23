Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors Of Second Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian has denied claims about having made a second sex tape which captured the media’s attention considering all the controversy that usually surrounds the reality star.

Kim’s second sex tape would have been a big scoop but unfortunately, she slammed the reports as fake. The initial report purported that the star has another sex tape other than the original one which ended up being a highly publicized affair that even earned her more fame. A report from the Mirror suggested that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared in some scenes from a sex tape.

Kim K look-alike?

The reports of Kim’s second sex tape claim that some of the scenes show a woman who looks like the reality star showing off her cleavage in front of a man with a camera. The first sex tape involving the 36-year-old and her then boyfriend Ray J made its way into the limelight in 2007. The tape was distributed by an adult entertainment company called Vivid and it ended up making Kim popular. Her representative quickly denied her involvement in a new adult film.

“It’s not new – it’s the same old tape,” Kim’s representative stated.

Kim’s sex tape still haunts her to this day

Kim learned the hard way that some things cannot be undone. The tape, which was recorded in 2003, was leaked in 2007 and she subsequently filed a lawsuit against Vivid. The two parties agreed to a settlement which left Kim $5 million richer in exchange for dropping the lawsuit. However, it has been a subject that seems to be popping up every once in a while. The mother of two even stated that it is the one thing she regrets most.

“If I do have one regret in life that’s it,” Kim told Love Magazine.

The reality star revealed to Oprah Winfrey that she felt that she had to work ten times harder to show people her real self. Despite her efforts of trying to get over the adult tape, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has never shied off from posting racy photos of herself on social media. She seems to have no problem with nudity and she proved it with one of her twitter photos in which she was completely naked. However, her breasts and midsection were censored with black rectangle bars. The mother of two has also built up quite a reputation for flaunting her iconic curves on social media.

Kim recently shared photos on social media to show her fans the results of her cosmetic procedures including laser hair removal as well a stretch marks removal. Kim is also popular for her voluminous derriere which is the envy of many women. However, she has also received a lot of backlash with most people claiming that she used implants to enhance it.

There is a high possibility that Kim’s latest controversy about another sex tape was misguided. First of all, she is already too famous and has established her businesses. There is uncertainty about how business would turn out if another sex tape came out and thus it would be too much of a risk for her. The 36-year-old is also a mother of two and she also has a husband. Another sex tape scandal would probably ruin her perfect family life and possibly end up in a divorce. She has been so focused on her family life and is now a totally different person from who she was when the sex tape first came out. All this means it is impossible for Kim to risk another sex tape scandal.

