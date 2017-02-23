Ariel Winter Shows Off Toned Legs In Sheer Dress At Young Hollywood Party

Ariel Winter left little to the imagination on Tuesday as she attended a Toast to Young Hollywood event wearing a sheer gown. The 19-year-old paired the sheer look with a booty-baring black bodysuit that didn’t cover much more.

The Modern Family actress showcased her toned legs in the barely-there dress as she posed on the red carpet. People provided a detailed description of Ariel’s sheer and sexy look as she once again made headlines.

“Her ensemble consisted of a black one-piece with a criss-cross halter neckline and a cutout at her midriff, completed with what appears to be a sheer lace sarong by House of CB knotted at her waist and a pair of stilettos.”

It seems Winter’s look was a body suit paired with a skirt to give the impression of a dress, according to the People article. However, this fact didn’t make the outfit any less stunning as Ariel strutted her stuff in the revealing style.

In fact, the article goes on to describe the look as “perfect beach attire,” even though Ariel turned it into a hot night out ensemble.

“…walking the red carpet in what most women who don’t boast Winter’s fearless levels of body confidence would consider perfect beach attire.”

Ariel wasn’t shy when it came to flaunting her backside, either, as the look put her booty on display. While some questioned whether or not her look was appropriate, Instagram users weighed in on Winter’s look in the comment section.

“Stunning!! She looks incredible!!”

And while most people seemed to like the style, others questioned Ariel’s intention on wearing such a revealing outfit with sarcastic hashtags.

“#boring #attentionseeker”

However, others seemed to agree that the teen’s look was totally inappropriate.

“This is a ridiculous outfit. All for attention”

Winter also shared a close-up image from the Young Hollywood night as she flaunted her hair and makeup. Her almost three million followers seemed to like the look as they commented on her post.

“absolutely gorgeous” “Attractive pose”

Of course, Ariel is no stranger to wearing racy outfits as she celebrated Valentine’s Day in a sheer shirt that flaunted her cleavage. The actress also honored her relationship with boyfriend Levi Meaden with a flashback photo as she once again showed off more than a bit of skin.

Winter posted a bikini-clad picture of Levi holding her up as she showcased her backside to the camera. Reactions to Ariel’s racy outfits and bikini pics vary as her fans decide if it’s too much from the young actress.

“I can’t believe this is same Alex.”

However, Ariel doesn’t seem to care what people have to say about her body or her fashion choices as she promotes body-positivity. In a Huffington Post article from January, Winter can be seen posing topless in untouched photos. She’s candid when it comes to discussing body image and her breast reduction scars, which she isn’t afraid to show off.

“Now, she is showing off those surgical scars again in a series of topless, unretouched black-and-white images for Self magazine.”

The article also addresses Ariel’s struggle to accept herself and her curves as she grew up under the spotlight on the hit TV show.

“Growing up in the spotlight, Winter says she didn’t always feel comfortable in her skin. As the star of a hit comedy series, Ariel’s body and wardrobe choices were constantly scrutinized.”

But it seems the teenager is fully embracing her body—curves, scars, and all—as she continues to wear revealing outfits.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]