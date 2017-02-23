NBA Trade Deadline: Latest Rumors For Jazz, Pistons, Wizards, And Hawks

The NBA trade deadline will finally pass at 3 p.m. EST on Thursday. As the deadline approaches, there has not been any shortage of moves and rumors happening in the NBA. Here is the latest from the Jazz, Pistons, Wizards, and Hawks on the eve of the biggest day for NBA trades.

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz: Derrick Favors Sends Twitter into Frenzy With Cryptic Tweet https://t.co/9OdbASkeuC #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/E01bW4Jn2l — Purple & Blues (@PurpleandBlues1) February 22, 2017

Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors addressed the latest trade rumors about him, per KSI‘s Andy Larsen. Favors said he has already been through rumors around the deadline before.

If he stays with the Jazz, then he stays. If Favors gets traded, then he gets traded. At least that is what Favors said on Wednesday. Favors said he is not paying attention to the trade rumors because he can not control it.

Previously, Favors sent out an emoji which many people assumed was about the rumors surrounding his future in Utah.

???? — Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) February 22, 2017

On Wednesday, Favors said the tweet had nothing to do with the team or situation. He said he was just participating on Twitter.

Still, 1280 Sports‘ Spencer Checketts reports that the Jazz had conversations about Favors. However, they have not received a deal that is even close to fair.

Moreover, Utah likes Favors and his contract. Hence, Checketts tweeted that a trade seems unlikely, as shared by Hoops Hype.

Earlier in the week, The Tribune reported that the Phoenix Suns inquired about Favors. ESPN also reported that Utah was testing the market for Favors.

Favors is averaging 9.2 points and 6.1 rebounds this season. It would be shocking to see him get dealt at the deadline.

Detroit Pistons

Report: Pistons “Welcoming Offers” for Andre Drummond and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope https://t.co/9KEXd2m3to pic.twitter.com/Aqjw9Nuhx6 — Palace Pistons (@PalaceOfPistons) February 23, 2017

The Detroit Pistons are open to offers for center Andre Drummond and swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope before Thursday’s deadline, according to ESPN‘s Marc Stein.

Caldwell-Pope and Drummond were previously thought as untouchable, but Detroit is not discouraging NBA teams from making offers for either player. Still, Stein also reported that the Pistons have not committed to trading either player.

Furthermore, Drummond is beloved by Detroit owner Tom Gores, so it is unlikely that the center gets traded. The Detroit center is averaging 14.6 points and 13.8 rebounds this year.

Otherwise, ESPN‘s Ramona Shelburne reported that the Blazers called to inquire about Drummond. The deal fell apart once the Pistons expressed interest in guard C.J. McCollum. Other teams that inquired about Drummond include the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and Sacramento Kings.

However, a deal for Drummond is still unlikely. When asked about potential rumors on Tuesday, Drummond said it comes with being a high-profile player. Drummond added that he is not mad and he is focused on playing basketball.

Reggie Jackson is a much more likely Pistons trade deadline candidate. All season, NBA rumors have surfaced about Detroit’s interest in moving Jackson for another point guard. Jackson has struggled since he returned from a 21-game injury. It remains to be seen if Detroit can find a suitor for Jackson.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks actually completed a trade on the eve of the deadline. On Thursday, the Hawks agreed to a deal that sends Tiago Splitter to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ersan Ilyasova.

Additionally, the Hawks are sending a 2017 NBA second-round pick to Philadelphia. The Sixers also gained the right to swap 2017 second-rounders picks with Atlanta in the draft.

Philadelphia has not determined if they will waive Splitter, per Hoops Hype. Splitter’s contract is covered by insurance and only counts against the cap. Splitter has been sidelined with a hamstring strain this entire season. However, 76ers head coach Brett Brown is familiar with the Splitter from their days together with the Spurs.

Nonetheless, the Hawks get Ilyasova, who is averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists this season. He also has a $8.4 million expiring contract.

It should also be noted that Atlanta will be Ilyasova’s fourth team since the end of the 2016 season. He was traded from Orlando to Oklahoma City, then from the Thunder to the Sixers. Now, Ilyasova joins the 32-24 Hawks.

Washington Wizards

Diving into why the Wizards ultimately targeted Bojan Bogdanovic at trade deadline — https://t.co/l28y2CoNxo pic.twitter.com/oGNJzowYVK — CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) February 23, 2017

The Washington Wizards also agreed to a deal the day before the NBA trade deadline. Washington acquires Bojan Bogdanovic from the Brooklyn Nets, per Hoops Rumors. Bogdanovic is averaging 14.2 points this season.

Brooklyn included Chris McCullough in the deal with Bogdanovic for Andrew Nicholson, a 2017 first-round NBA Draft selection, and Marcus Thorton.

The trade was made official by a Nets release on Wednesday. Moreover, it is reported that Nets will release Thornton, as shared by a separate Hoops Rumors post. The Nets obtain a lottery-protected pick that currently projects to be No. 24 overall too.

As for Washington, they acquire Bogdanovic on an expiring contract. Hence, the Wizards can retain him in restricted free agency or they can let him walk. Letting Bogdanovic walk after this season could mean that the Wizards have more money to re-sign Otto Porto as he also hits restricted free agency.

Either way, Bogdanovic should help with the Wizards’ playoff push. Washington is No. 3 in the East with a 34-21 overall record.

Stay posted for more completed deals as the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday. More developments could come from the Jazz, Pistons, Wizards, or Hawks before the 3 p.m. EST deadline passes.

