Danielle Bregoli Makeover: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Shows Off Dramatic New Look

Danielle Bregoli is trying on a new look, with the “Cash me outside” girl showing off a classy makeover for a recent photo shoot.

The 13-year-old first gained fame for her wild behavior and some racy images shared online. Bregoli’s introduction to America came through a viral clip from her appearance on the Dr. Phil show on wayward teens, when she challenged an audience member to a fight by shouting “Cash me outside, howbow dah?”

The phrase went viral, and in the weeks that followed, Danielle Bregoli has become something of a social media sensation. She has shared racy videos with fans, gotten into fights and kicked off a flight from LAX, and now has even received her own photo shoot with a seemingly cleaned-up image.

In a series of photos posted to her Instagram page, Danielle Bregoli showed off a much classier look in a form-fitting blue dress.

As Hollywood Life noted, the fashion shoot got some high marks.

“It’s obvious that Danielle Bregoli is a beautiful young woman, even if her shocking behavior is straight up hideous. However, the 13-year-old showed just how pretty she can be when she puts a hold on the swearing, car-stealing, and audience-fighting to get all dressed up for a new photo shoot on Feb. 21. “For the fashion shoot, the ‘cash me outside’ girl tried on a lovely light-blue contour dress with a striped crew-neck and a pair of clean white sneakers. The look is definitely more ‘tennis’ and less ‘alley fight’ and we’re getting major Spring style inspo from the look.”

Danielle Bregoli’s makeover was popular with her fans, with the pictures getting thousands of likes and shares.

Goin live tonight 9pm ???? @ownthelight A post shared by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:40am PST

The new makeover came just a few days after Danielle Bregoli shared a much more controversial video. In a Facetime chat with rapper Kodak Black, the two breached some topics many deemed too mature for a 13-year-old.

In the video, Bregoli mentioned her boyfriend and Kodak Black responded with a very graphic question.

“You ’bout to put that p***y on him?” Kodak Black asked as Bregoli laughed.

And just a few weeks ago, Danielle Bregoli streaming a video to Instagram Live in which she danced on a bed wearing just a bra and tight pants. The video had as many as 70,000 streaming viewers, and copies uploaded to YouTube garnered hundreds of thousands more.

The racy video also kicked off a debate on whether it was appropriate for a 13-year-old to be sharing such images, and for the social media platforms to allow it.

But those questions have done little to slow the popularity of the Florida teen. Bregoli’s Instagram page now has 5.6 million followers, and they seem quite enthusiastic about her postings. One recent photo showing Bregoli sitting on a stoop gained close to 200,000 likes in just one hour.

More photos of Danielle Bregoli — including her new fashion shoot — can be seen here.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Instagram]