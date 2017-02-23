Scheana Marie Shay’s New Boyfriend Revealed: Who Is She Dating?

Scheana Marie Shay hasn’t been quiet about the fact that she is dating since her split from Mike Shay, but she wasn’t admitting who the new man in her life was at first. Now Us Weekly is sharing who the new guy in Scheana Marie Shay’s life is and a bit about their new relationship. The guy that she is dating is someone she has been friends with for a really long time.

Scheana Marie Reveals New Boyfriend’s Name As Mike Shay Divorce Plays Out? https://t.co/9xAKQKjXb4 pic.twitter.com/vfMvuHQnAX — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) February 20, 2017

So who is the guy in Scheana Marie Shay’s life? It turns out that she is dating Amber Valletta’s younger brother, Robert Valletta, an actor. An insider shared details saying, “He had reached out to her around the holidays to work on a TV project he is developing/hosting, so the two have been working together on that. Things started to take a romantic turn about 1.5 months ago.”

It really does sound like Scheana Marie Shay wasn’t looking for love, but it just fell in her lap.

Scheana Marie Shay hasn’t been saying who she is dating, but they were spotted together at SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. She also joined Robert’s family and friends for a holiday party on December 14. Robert posted about it on social networks and wasn’t shy about the fact that he was spending time with Scheana. The insider shared that they are taking things slow for now. The source said that Scheana Marie Shay isn’t ready for something serious right away after her divorce.

.@Schyler60 Scheana and Shay are not only divorced, but Scheana has herself a new boyfriend too. #PumpRules https://t.co/Bdd1IcipSC — Buttered Pop Podcast (@Buttered_Pop) February 21, 2017

There is no word on if Robert Valletta will join Scheana Marie Shay on Vanderpump Rules. As of right now, the episodes that are airing still show her with Mike Shay. Scheana already revealed that this season you will get to see what went down in their marriage and why they split. You probably won’t be seeing the new man in her life for quite some time, even though fans really do want to see him and get to know the guy who is making her happy.

Everyone was pretty surprised when Scheana Marie and Mike Shay shared that they were splitting. Here is what they had to say about it.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Refinery 29 shared a few weeks ago that Scheana Marie Shay was addressing the rumors that she was dating. While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she did admit that she was dating, but didn’t share the details. She did share that who she is dating wasn’t a secret to her friends, but Scheana wasn’t ready to admit who the man in her life was just yet. The man was backstage, and Andy Cohen got to meet him, but he didn’t admit who it was she was dating either.

What do you think of Scheana Marie Shay already dating after her divorce from Mike Shay? Do you think that Robert Valletta is a good match for her? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss watching Scheana Marie Shay on Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image By Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]