Shahrukh Khan Joins Dirk Gently Cast? Season 2 Offered To SRK On Twitter

Shahrukh Khan was offered to join Dirk Gently cast. The Indian movie star, often called the “most popular actor on earth, was offered to join Season 2 as a guest star. Arvind Ethan David, the maker of the show, managed to catch SRK on Twitter and had a fanboy moment when Khan talked about the BBC America TV show, which stars Samuel Barnett and Elijah Wood.

It all started when Shahrukh was surprised to know about the TV show. It was evident from his tweet that he is an admirer if Dirk Gently books. But, he was not aware that there was a TV show based on it. He said sorry to Douglas Adams, the author of the Dirk Gently books. The first novel in the series, “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency,” was published in 1987.

Dirk Gently is a TV series!! And I didn’t know it! Woe be upon me. Sorry Adams. The pic is for no apparent reason. pic.twitter.com/K2BWtCQ32a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 18, 2017

This is very happy making! Thank you @iamsrk — you also didn’t know it was made my an Indian! https://t.co/XoIYVnSHb4 — Arvind Ethan David (@ArvD) February 18, 2017

SRK’s surprise on Twitter, however, may be a bit unusual for fans because the actor is known for having wide knowledge on various subjects. Khan would be even more surprised to know that the BBC America show is not the first attempt to make a TV show out of the novels. BBC made a TV show based on the novels in 2010. The TV show, produced by ITV Studios, did not get the approval for a second season. This time, however, it’s a different story altogether. Dirk Gently Season 2, consisting of 10 episodes, is set to premiere in 2017.

Arvind was happy to find Shahrukh Khan discussing Dirk Gently. He informed SRK on Twitter that the actor should be glad to know that the show was made by a fellow Indian. He did not miss any chance to make an offer to Khan. Arvind asked the Bollywood star to guest star in the show. He also shared the screenshot of a magazine that featured Shahrukh and Arvind on the same page. SRK has just delivered a successful film at the box office after a long time. His last film Raees was loved by the audience.

Arvind, however, sounded a bit cautious when he realized he might have got “too excited” about SRK’s reaction to Dirk Gently. He wondered if Shahrukh Khan noticed Arvind Ethan David’s tweet. The British producer, the founder of Slingshot Productions, is best known for producing the 2010 comedy movie The Infidel.

Shahrukh, who is known for his late-night tweets, took a little more than two hours to react to Arvind’s offer. “Let me know the time and place,” SRK wrote. “Will figure out my own accommodation!” Arvind was quick to seal the “deal.” “Done and done!” he wrote.

Let me know the time and place. Will figure out my own accommodation! https://t.co/epmqhSQDIx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 18, 2017

Look @iamsrk we shared a page in a ShowBiz mag together! #dirkgently Thanks for loving the show. Come guest star! pic.twitter.com/8nUVuryhwD — Arvind Ethan David (@ArvD) February 18, 2017

SRK fans often wonder why he does not act in Hollywood movies. After all, Hollywood directors like Paul Feig want to work with him. Feig, best known for Ghostbusters (2016) and Bridesmaids (2011), says his wife is a big SRK fan. Back in May when Shahrukh invited Apple CEO Tim Cook for dinner, Feig’s wife Laurie wondered if her husband would ever get a chance to visit SRK’s residence, Mannat. SRK was quick to react on Twitter. He invited Feig for dinner and said he would have French fries ready for the director, who later promised to bring the ketchup. “I would love to do a film with Shah Rukh. My wife would be so happy,” The Indian Express quoted Feig as saying.

@lauriefeig @paulfeig and all your friends are most welcome whenever you are in India. Tell Paul will keep french fries ready for him… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 20, 2016

Shahrukh Khan’s collaboration with Paul Feig is yet to happen. It is also unconfirmed if SRK really accepted the offer to guest star in Dirk Gently, or he was just being a gentleman on Twitter. After all, it will take more than a tweet to convince Shahrukh Khan to join the Dirk Gently cast.

[Featured image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]